PRESS RELEASE — A New Approach to Foot Surgery and Recovery

WARREN, MI, UNITED STATES, December 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dr. Zef Markaj Unveils the MarkajNextStep™ : Advanced Minimally Invasive Foot Surgery at Cosmetic Foot & Ankle Surgery P.C.The elegance of Beverly Hills meets the precision of modern podiatric medicine. Dr. Zef G. Markaj, DPM, founder of Cosmetic Foot & Ankle Surgery P.C. (CFAS), proudly introduces MarkajNextStep™, an exclusive approach to Advanced Minimally Invasive (MIS) Foot Surgery designed for patients seeking both beauty and function.With tiny, nearly invisible incisions, no screws or hardware, and walk-same-day recovery, Dr. Markaj’s MarkajNextStep™ technique is transforming how patients experience foot surgery. The result: flawless, pain-free feet with the refined aesthetics of high-end cosmetic surgery.“This isn’t just about correcting a foot problem,” says Dr. Markaj. “It’s about restoring balance, symmetry, and confidence — giving every patient the freedom to walk beautifully again.”Performed inside CFAS’s private clinical surgical suites, these advanced techniques deliver luxury-level care and outcomes once reserved for elite cosmetic centers. From bunion and hammertoe refinement to toe sculpting, heel pain relief, and regenerative therapy, each procedure reflects the fusion of artistry and innovation.The MarkajNextStep™ Promise:• No Scars • No Screws • No Hospital Stay• Walk the Same Day• Precision Meets Aesthetic DesignAbout Dr. Zef MarkajDr. Zef G. Markaj, DPM is a board-qualified foot and ankle surgeon known nationally for his artistry in Minimally Invasive Foot Surgery and aesthetic foot restoration. Branded as one of Michigan’s top innovators in podiatric cosmetic care, Dr. Markaj is redefining what it means to combine function, beauty, and speed of recovery in modern foot surgery.About Cosmetic Foot & Ankle Surgery P.C.With clinics in Sterling Heights and Warren, Cosmetic Foot & Ankle Surgery delivers world-class podiatric care reimagined — blending medical precision with the elegance of aesthetic design. Patients experience concierge-level comfort and transformative results, from surgical artistry to advanced regenerative and wound-care treatments.

