Acclaimed Author Shonda Scott Featured by Oprah Daily, SiriusXM & Rockefeller Foundation as 'Give Me A Year' Goes Global

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nationally recognized entrepreneur, media personality, and best-selling author Shonda Scott continues to ignite a global movement of personal transformation with her acclaimed new book, Give Me A Year: 12 New Things To Embrace Change and Live Your Best Life.

Scott’s message of intentional living and empowered reinvention has captured national and international attention.

Following the release of her book, Scott was featured by Oprah Daily, Essence, and SiriusXM, and was hosted for a global Author Talk by The Rockefeller Foundation, further solidifying the reach and impact of her signature 12 New Things® Lifestyle philosophy.

“Being featured by these platforms has been an incredible honor and another affirmation of the importance of the 12 New Things® Lifestyle,” said Scott.

“Give Me A Year is more than a book, it's a movement that encourages people to take intentional steps each month and, over the course of a year, give themselves permission to rediscover joy, balance, and fulfillment.”

At The Rockefeller Foundation headquarters, Scott spoke to global teams across The Americas, Europe, Africa, and Asia, emphasizing how purpose-driven choices lead to transformation within individuals, families, and communities.

During her SiriusXM appearance, she shared pivotal insights from her entrepreneurial journey and discussed how the 12 New Things® Lifestyle inspires people to overcome fear, embrace change, and pursue new beginnings personally and professionally.

In her Oprah Daily feature, Scott reflected on the courage it takes to start again, one step, one choice, and one year at a time. She also appeared in Essence for a “Just A Tease” segment, offering an exclusive look into the book and the growing global momentum behind the movement.

Since its September 2025 release, Give Me A Year has become a best-seller and one of the most celebrated self-development books of the year, praised for its accessible, practical, and deeply personal approach to wellness and growth.

About Give Me A Year

Give Me A Year: 12 New Things That Will Change Your Life invites readers into a transformative 12-month journey. Each month, participants embrace one new thing—from wellness practices to mindset shifts—fueling intentional, inside-out change and sustainable personal development.

About Shonda Scott

Shonda Scott is an award-winning entrepreneur, producer, and community leader. As the founder and CEO of 360 Total Concept, she has built a career centered on empowerment through media, mentorship, and movement. Her 12 New Things® philosophy and the Give Me A Year movement have inspired people around the world to live with greater intention, courage, and fulfillment.

