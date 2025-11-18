Love That Door Celebrates a Year of Growth, Community, and Innovation with Holiday Season Events & Parade Appearances
Year-end celebrations include holiday parades, community giveback events, and the beloved Night With the Claus family tradition.DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Love That Door, Texas’s leading manufacturer of premium custom steel doors, aluminum door systems, and architectural products, is closing out 2025 with a season of celebration, connection, and community pride. Following a transformative year of expansion and innovation, the company is entering the holidays by reflecting on its milestones, honoring its partners, and bringing joy to families across DFW through beloved local parades and its annual Night With the Claus event.
A Landmark Year: Growth Across Products, Partnerships, and Presence
For Love That Door, 2025 has been one of the most significant years in its 18-year history. Major commercial and residential projects across Texas showcased the company’s advanced engineering and architectural capabilities, including the launch of hurricane-rated aluminum systems, new fire-rated steel doors, expanded Euro Easy Slide aluminum offerings, and a growing line of energy-efficient, thermally broken windows and doors.
Strategic growth continued with the strengthening of B2B partnerships — now representing a large and expanding share of annual revenue — and the ongoing success of the Dallas headquarters, a $4M acquisition serving as the company's central hub for design, distribution, and advanced product demonstrations.
“Every step forward this year has been guided by innovation, craftsmanship, and genuine care for the customers we serve,” said Chad Crenshaw, Founder & CEO. “Our team continues to push boundaries in design and performance, ensuring our products exceed the expectations of architects, builders, and homeowners alike.”
A Successful Builders Open House: Showcasing Innovation for the Trade Community
In October, Love That Door welcomed builders, architects, designers, and project managers to its Dallas headquarters for an immersive Builders Open House. Attendees explored working product displays, toured the distribution facility, and engaged in live demonstrations of:
- Thermally broken aluminum Lift & Slide door systems
- Bifold and panoramic aluminum door designs
- Custom steel pivot doors
- Fire-rated steel and aluminum units
- Energy-efficient commercial window packages
The event also featured partner spotlights and prize raffles from Frost, Details Tile, Next Level Building Solutions, Kingstone Supply, Rick's Hardware, Gold Medal Pools, Reel Construction & Concrete, JR Insulation, Keane Landscaping, Marc Samuels Jewelers, and catered hospitality from Dank Vodka, Live Happy Lane Winery, and scrumptious food from The Ultimate Smoker N Grill all geared towards delivering collaborative conversations designed to deepen relationships within the construction and design community.
“Our industry is built on partnership,” said Lisa Crenshaw, Co-Owner and Director of Sales & Business Development. “This event highlighted not just our products, but the relationships and resources we provide to help builders and designers execute their vision with excellence.”
Holiday Magic Ahead...
As part of its ongoing commitment to community connection and holiday tradition, Love That Door is proud to announce participation in three major North Texas holiday parades, followed by its cherished annual event, Night With the Claus.
Join us at any or all of these upcoming events:
"Sparkle, Dazzle, Shine" — GM Financial Parade of Lights
Fort Worth | November 23, 2025
Broadcast live on television, this iconic parade draws thousands in person and countless more tuning in from home. Love That Door is honored to join the lineup with a custom-designed float modeling a real life snow globe celebrating craftsmanship, tradition, and holiday cheer.
Grapevine “Storybook” Parade of Lights
Grapevine | December 4, 2025
As part of “The Christmas Capital of Texas,” this parade blends nostalgia, imagination, and community spirit. Love That Door will proudly participate the night before hosting its annual Night With the Claus event.
McKinney Rotary Parade — “Christmas Around the World”
McKinney | December 13, 2025
Love That Door continues its commitment to local partnership and cultural celebration with a float highlighting global design influence and the universal love of home.
“Our participation in these parades is about showing up for our community,” said Crenshaw. “It’s a moment to celebrate joy, tradition, and the families who support our business all year long.”
The 13th Annual Night With the Claus — A Free Community Event
Friday, December 5, 2025 | Grapevine Showroom
A beloved tradition, Night With the Claus by Love That Door invites families for a magical evening featuring:
- Free professional photos with Santa & Mrs. Claus
- Hot cocoa & cookie bar
- Crafts and activities for children
- Giveaways and holiday surprises
- A welcoming, family-centered event open to all
Now in its 13th year, the event embodies the heart of Love That Door’s commitment to giving back.
“This evening is one of our most cherished traditions,” said Desiree Medellin, Director of Marketing and Events. “It’s our way of saying thank you to the community that has supported us and grown with us for nearly two decades. This night is about sprinkling in some real magic and christmas cheer that has become a tradition families come back to year after year which is really special. ”
Looking Forward: 2026 and Beyond
Love That Door will continue expanding product lines, increasing trade program benefits, and debuting new architectural innovations throughout 2026. The company is investing further in:
- Sustainable, energy-efficient product engineering
- Expanded B2B programs and partnerships
- Additional showroom enhancements
- Increased stock inventory for builders
- New commercial-grade safety and fire-rated solutions
“Our future is built on a foundation of innovation and relationships,” said Lisa Crenshaw. “We’re excited for what’s ahead.”
About Love That Door
Love That Door is Texas’s premier manufacturer and distributor of custom wrought iron doors, steel doors, aluminum door systems, windows, and architectural enhancements. With over 18 years of experience, the company is known for exceptional craftsmanship, advanced engineering, and a deep commitment to excellence across residential and commercial design. Operating throughout four Texas showrooms and a state-of-the-art Dallas headquarters, Love That Door proudly serves architects, designers, builders, and homeowners across the region.
Desiree Medellin
Love That Door LLC
+ +1 469-970-7676
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Instagram
Facebook
YouTube
TikTok
Other
Love That Door Trailer
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.