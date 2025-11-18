Laser Hair Removal in Malta: How Carisma Aesthetics Became the Country’s #1 Med Aesthetics Clinic

#1 Voted Med Aesthetics Clinic in Malta 2025 DR. GIOVANNI SCORNAVACCA DR. FRANCESCA KIRKOP

#1 Voted Med-Aesthetics Clinic in Malta 2025 sets a new benchmark for safety, comfort and personalised laser hair removal treatments.

NY, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Carisma Aesthetics, recently recognised as #1 Voted Med-Aesthetics Clinic in Malta 2025, is reshaping the landscape of laser hair removal in Malta through medical expertise, modern laser technology and a patient-centred approach. With a strong focus on safety, comfort and long-term results, the clinic has become one of Malta’s most trusted destinations for advanced hair reduction.Advanced Alma Soprano Ice Platinum TechnologyAt the core of Carisma Aesthetics’ laser programme is the Alma Soprano Ice Platinum, a globally recognised, medical-grade device designed for fast, effective and virtually pain-free hair removal.The system uses a triple-wavelength platform (755 nm, 810 nm and 1064 nm), enabling practitioners to target multiple layers of the hair follicle simultaneously. This allows effective treatment on:• Light, medium and darker skin tones• Tanned skin• Fine and coarse hair• Sensitive areas of the bodyWith Alma’s SHR (Super Hair Removal) technology combined with ICE™ cooling, the treatment gradually heats the follicles while keeping the skin surface cool and protected. The result is:• Minimal discomfort - often described as a warm gliding sensation• High safety for all Fitzpatrick skin types• Fast treatment times for both small and large areas• Little to no downtime, suitable even for busy schedulesThis combination of comfort and efficiency positions Alma Soprano as one of the most advanced solutions for long-term hair reduction.What to Expect During Laser Hair Removal at Carisma AestheticsCarisma Aesthetics follows a fully personalised approach to ensure safe and predictable results. Each treatment journey includes:1. Before the SessionClients receive a consultation and patch test. Medical practitioners assess:• Skin tone• Hair type and density• Treatment history• Sensitivities or contraindicationsClear pre-treatment instructions are provided, including avoiding sun exposure and certain skincare products.2. During the SessionUsing Alma Soprano Ice Platinum, practitioners glide the handpiece over the treatment area in continuous motion. The gradual heating method combined with cooling technology ensures a comfortable experience, even for low pain-tolerance clients.Sessions typically last from a few minutes (small areas) to under an hour (larger areas).3. AftercareMild redness or warmth is normal and usually fades within hours. Clients are advised to avoid heat exposure and sunbeds immediately after treatment and to use SPF daily.4. Results TimelineResults develop progressively as treated hairs shed and regrowth becomes finer, slower and less dense. Multiple sessions are required for optimal long-term reduction, with timing tailored to the natural hair growth cycle.How to Choose a Laser Hair Removal ClinicConsumer guides and recommendations typically highlight five key factors when choosing a laser hair removal center. Carisma Aesthetics fully meets each of these:1. TechnologyAlma Soprano Ice Platinum is considered one of the industry’s most advanced systems, offering safety, efficiency and suitability for all skin types - a critical factor for year-round treatment in Malta.2. ExpertiseAll laser treatments at Carisma Aesthetics are performed by medically qualified practitioners trained in laser safety, dermatological assessment and aesthetic medicine.3. PersonalisationLaser settings are customised for every client. Practitioners adjust fluence, repetition rate and wavelength combinations based on individual characteristics and goals.4. Comfort & Pain ManagementThe ICE™ cooling technology maintains the epidermis at low temperatures throughout the session, significantly enhancing comfort and reducing the risk of irritation.5. Transparent Pricing & Structured PlansCarisma provides clear pricing and tailored treatment plans, ensuring predictable expectations and value.A Complete Medical Aesthetic ClinicCarisma Aesthetics is more than a laser clinic - it is a full-service medical aesthetic centre offering advanced, evidence-based treatments. Clients often combine laser hair removal with procedures such as: Microneedling Malta for acne scars, texture improvement and collagen stimulation Hydrafacial Malta for deep cleansing, hydration and glow• Botox Malta, baby botox, masseter botox and anti-wrinkle treatments• Lip filler Malta, dermal fillers, Profhilo and collagen boosters• Chemical peel Malta for pigmentation and skin renewal• PRP therapy, mesotherapy and medical-grade skincare programmesThis multidisciplinary ecosystem allows clients to create comprehensive skincare and rejuvenation plans under the guidance of medical professionals.Who Is Laser Hair Removal Suitable For?Carisma Aesthetics emphasises responsible patient screening. Laser hair removal is suitable for most men and women seeking smoother skin on areas such as the face, arms, legs, underarms, bikini, back or chest.The treatment is not recommended for:• Pregnant clients• Those with active skin infections• Clients taking photosensitising medications• Individuals with very light blonde, red or grey hairIf laser is not expected to deliver meaningful results, practitioners provide alternative recommendations.About Carisma AestheticsCarisma Aesthetics is Malta’s leading med-aesthetic clinic specialising in laser hair removal, Hydrafacial, microneedling, injectables, PRP therapy, medical facials and advanced skincare solutions. Recognised as #1 Voted Med-Aesthetics Clinic in Malta 2025, the clinic combines modern technology, medical expertise and personalised care to deliver safe, natural-looking results in a discreet central location.Tel: +356 27802062Email: info@carismaaesthetics.comWebsite: https://www.carismaaesthetics.com/

