BlockHorizon Launches Advanced Bitcoin On-Chain Analytics Platform Delivering Institutional-Grade Insights to All Users

NY, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- BlockHorizon , a next-generation provider of Bitcoin on-chain data, today announced the official launch of its advanced analytics platform designed to make professional-grade blockchain insights accessible to traders, researchers, institutions, and BTC enthusiasts worldwide. By combining proprietary metrics, deep-dive analytics, and an intuitive interface, BlockHorizon aims to simplify the complexity of Bitcoin data and eliminate the fragmentation that has long challenged the industry.For years, meaningful Bitcoin analytics have remained behind steep paywalls, complicated interfaces, and institutional-only tools - forcing analysts to navigate multiple sources, inconsistent metrics, and time-consuming manual work. BlockHorizon eliminates these barriers with a unified platform that provides over 100 real-time and historical BTC charts, one-click data exports, and on-chain insights previously available only to expert quant teams.“At a time when Bitcoin plays an increasingly central role in global finance, reliable data should be both accessible and understandable,” said a BlockHorizon spokesperson. “We built BlockHorizon to remove unnecessary complexity and provide a clean, powerful environment where anyone - from first-time analysts to institutional investors - can generate insights that truly matter.”A Comprehensive, Bitcoin-Only ApproachUnlike multi-chain analytics platforms that spread their focus thin, BlockHorizon is dedicated exclusively to Bitcoin. This single-asset philosophy enables a depth of analysis rarely found in broader tools, offering clarity for users who want to understand BTC at a granular level.The platform includes:• 100+ Bitcoin charts, updated daily and tailored for traders, researchers, and long-term investors• Proprietary on-chain metrics unavailable on competing dashboards• Historical data for identifying long-term patterns and market cycles• One-click downloads in CSV, JSON, and Excel (Pro plan)• Access to Plan B’s full suite of Stock-to-Flow charts• Real-time fundamentals such as total transactions, circulating supply, market cap, issuance, blocks mined, and realized capThese tools allow users to analyze everything from miner behavior and liquidity flows to accumulation patterns and macro Bitcoin cycles.Designed for Every Skill LevelWhile the underlying analytics are sophisticated, BlockHorizon’s interface is built for clarity and usability. A sleek dashboard allows users to move seamlessly between charts, compare metrics, track trends, and export data without requiring advanced technical knowledge.This combination of power and simplicity addresses one of the biggest problems in the blockchain data industry: platforms that are either too basic or overwhelmingly complex.“Great decisions come from great data - but only if people can actually work with that data,” the spokesperson said. “We built BlockHorizon so that deep analysis is achievable for everyone, not just for quants with specialized tools.”Flexible Pricing With a Free Entry Point BlockHorizon offers two subscription tiers:Free Plan• Access to 25 essential Bitcoin charts• Daily updates• Free access to the original Plan B Stock-to-Flow chartPro Plan - $19.90/month• Access to 100+ charts• Full Plan B chart collection• Unlimited data downloads• Priority support• Early access to experimental featuresThe company emphasizes transparency: no hidden fees, no complex tiers, and the ability to cancel anytime.API Access and Institutional Use CasesTo support advanced clients, BlockHorizon may provide API access for seamless integration into custom applications, trading tools, algorithmic systems, or institutional dashboards. This allows hedge funds, analysts, and trading firms to connect BlockHorizon’s data directly into their workflows.The platform is already attracting interest from:• Institutional investors• Professional traders• Blockchain research teams• Academic analysts• Algorithmic trading developersSecurity and ReliabilityBlockHorizon prioritizes data security and follows industry-leading standards to protect user accounts, payment information, and exported datasets. All transactions are processed through Stripe, supporting Visa, Mastercard, American Express, and UnionPay.Educational Resources for Analysts and ResearchersTo help users better understand on-chain analysis, BlockHorizon provides comprehensive tutorials covering:• Metric definitions• How to interpret on-chain patterns• How to use BTC data in research and trading models• Best practices for identifying market opportunitiesThese resources make the platform particularly valuable for newcomers who want to deepen their understanding of Bitcoin fundamentals without navigating scattered online explanations.Solving Bitcoin’s Data Fragmentation ProblemBlockHorizon’s launch directly addresses several core issues facing Bitcoin analysts today:• Fragmented data spread across multiple platforms• Inconsistent metrics and lack of transparency• Complex interfaces designed for expert quants• Time-consuming data gathering and manual structuring• Lack of actionable insights for real market decisionsBy centralizing BTC-only insights into a single professional dashboard, the platform simplifies analysis and enables users to act with greater confidence and accuracy.Call to ActionBlockHorizon is now available globally, with both free and Pro subscriptions open for immediate access.Website https://www.blockhorizon.io/ About BlockHorizonBlockHorizon is a Bitcoin-focused on-chain data provider offering proprietary metrics, in-depth charts, and downloadable datasets for traders, institutions, and blockchain researchers. 