Collaborative Divorce Illinois Joins Divorce with Respect Week® 2026

Divorce With Respect Week will take place on March 1-8, 2026.

Divorce With Respect Week will take place on March 1-8, 2026.

DENTON, TX, UNITED STATES, January 9, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Collaborative Divorce Illinois has confirmed plans to participate in Divorce with Respect Week® again in 2026. Members of the group will offer free 30-minute divorce consultations from March 1 – 8, 2026. This is an opportunity to explore the divorce process including Collaborative Divorce with a trained divorce professional.

During Divorce with Respect Week®, individuals or couples can speak with various divorce professionals about their case for free. Collaborative Practice California first launched Divorce with Respect Week® in 2021. It has since grown into a national movement to help couples facing divorce find a better way to sever the knot.

With over 40% of all marriages in the state resulting in divorce, finding help may seem impossible. Collaborative Divorce Illinois is an interdisciplinary group of divorce professionals dedicated to helping Illinois families to divorce with their dignity and respect intact through the Collaborative Divorce process.

This is the 4th year for Collaborative Divorce Illinois to participate in Divorce with Respect Week. Collaborative Practice California first launched Divorce with Respect Week® in 2021. It has grown into a national movement to help couples facing divorce find a better way to untie the knot.

To learn more about Divorce with Respect Week® and book a free consultation with a participating Collaborative Divorce professional in an Illinois divorce professionals go to www.divorcewithrespectweek.com.

Timothy Crouch
The Crouch Group
+1 940-383-1990
email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Collaborative Divorce Illinois Joins Divorce with Respect Week® 2026

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

Contact
Timothy Crouch
The Crouch Group
+1 940-383-1990
Company/Organization
The Crouch Group
620 W Hickory
Denton, Texas, 76201
United States
+1 940-383-1990
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
More From This Author
Collaborative Divorce Illinois Joins Divorce with Respect Week® 2026
New Jersey Collaborative Law Group Joins Divorce with Respect Week® 2026
Columbus Area Divorce Professionals Join Divorce with Respect Week® 2026
View All Stories From This Author