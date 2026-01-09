Collaborative Divorce Illinois Joins Divorce with Respect Week® 2026

Divorce With Respect Week will take place on March 1-8, 2026.

DENTON, TX, UNITED STATES, January 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Collaborative Divorce Illinois has confirmed plans to participate in Divorce with Respect Weekagain in 2026. Members of the group will offer free 30-minute divorce consultations from March 1 – 8, 2026. This is an opportunity to explore the divorce process including Collaborative Divorce with a trained divorce professional.During Divorce with Respect Week, individuals or couples can speak with various divorce professionals about their case for free. Collaborative Practice California first launched Divorce with Respect Weekin 2021. It has since grown into a national movement to help couples facing divorce find a better way to sever the knot.With over 40% of all marriages in the state resulting in divorce, finding help may seem impossible. Collaborative Divorce Illinois is an interdisciplinary group of divorce professionals dedicated to helping Illinois families to divorce with their dignity and respect intact through the Collaborative Divorce process.This is the 4th year for Collaborative Divorce Illinois to participate in Divorce with Respect Week. Collaborative Practice California first launched Divorce with Respect Weekin 2021. It has grown into a national movement to help couples facing divorce find a better way to untie the knot.To learn more about Divorce with Respect Weekand book a free consultation with a participating Collaborative Divorce professional in an Illinois divorce professionals go to www.divorcewithrespectweek.com

