City of Clayton Declares March 1st Through 8th as Divorce With Respect Week®

CLAYTON , MO, UNITED STATES, March 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bridget McAndrew, Mayor of Clayton, Missouri has proclaimed March 1-8, 2026 as Divorce With Respect Week® under a proclamation recognizing the Collaborative Family Law Association of St. Louis ’ (CFLA) commitment to helping couples across Clayton manage their divorce process in a caring and respectful manner. Divorce With Respect Weekis an opportunity for couples to discover better ways to unite the knot like the Collaborative Divorce process.The Clayton proclamation highlights that Divorce With Respect Weekprovide couples with information on alternatives to traditional litigation, empowering individuals and families with the knowledge and resources to navigate divorce with dignity and respect so that a win-win situation can be their conclusion.During Divorce With Respect Weekparticipating divorce professionals in Missouri are offering free virtual consultations for anyone interested in learning more about the options for divorce that are available to them. This is the 5th annual Divorce With Respect Weekwhich is a national effort to educate families about the benefits of the Collaborative Divorce process.The Collaborative Family Law Association of St. Louis is a not-for-profit organization of independent, unaffiliated, attorneys, mental health, and financial professionals, committed to resolving family disputes through a non-adversarial process known as Collaborative Practice. By choosing to participate in the Collaborative Process you can avoid traditional court litigation.Anyone interested in speaking to a divorce financial expert, mental health professional, child specialist, or attorney in the Missouri area during Divorce With Respect Week should visit www.divorcewithrespectweek.com/dwrw-Missouri/ to book a free consultation with a local professional.

