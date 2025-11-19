Jewish-Owned Chutzpah Coffee Expands Community Initiatives and Cultural Collaborations

Chutzpah Coffee

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Chutzpah Coffee, a Jewish-owned specialty coffee company, is gaining attention for combining premium kosher coffee with cultural initiatives that celebrate Jewish identity. The brand has grown from a simple idea between friends into a platform that highlights community, creativity, and charitable support.

With antisemitism on the rise, the founders felt a need to support other Jewish brands across the country. Having a love for both their Jewish identity and morning coffee, they searched for a specialty-grade coffee brand that was proudly Jewish. When no such brand existed, they decided to build one, founding Chutzpah Coffee with roots in Jewish Pride, Coffee Quality, and Community. The company’s mission is to not only make great coffee but also to uplift Jewish charities, people, and organizations.

Chutzpah Coffee has collaborated with Jewish artists and athletes, featured “Bubbies of the Month” in a community spotlight, and created spaces where culture and coffee intersect. Outside of its coffee offerings, the company’s branded mugs such as the Full of Chutzpah and Hot and Jewish designs have become popular with customers as playful expressions of identity and pride.

The name “Chutzpah” reflects the brand’s ethos. In Yiddish, chutzpah means audacity, courage, and boldness—traits admired in the community and woven into everything the company does. “Our coffee reflects that same spirit: bold, high quality, and proudly Jewish,” said co-founder Matt Gutkin.

Although the company was founded during a period of rising antisemitism, its mission is rooted in celebration rather than fear. “Our company’s aim is to strengthen Jewish pride and community,” said co-founder Jonathan Perlman. “You can start your morning with a mitzvah knowing our coffee supports a great cause.” As 18% of profits go to imadi, supporting families with complex pediatric diagnoses.

Chutzpah Coffee is also for everyone who leads with confidence, pushes through adversity, and isn’t afraid to stand tall. “Our products are made for those who are proud of who they are, because at Chutzpah Coffee Co, we are proud of who we are,” they added.

Looking ahead to the holiday season, Chutzpah Coffee is launching special Hanukkah collaborations and merchandise, blending cultural celebration, humor, and community engagement through its social media and seasonal offerings.

For more information, visit https://chutzpahcoffeeco.com/ or follow Chutzpah Coffee on social media.

