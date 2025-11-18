FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Missouri Veterans Cemetery – Springfield Receives NCA Operational Award

SPRINGFIELD — The Missouri Veterans Cemetery – Springfield (MVC – Springfield) has received the Operational Excellence Award from the National Cemetery Administration (NCA), a division of the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs. This prestigious award is given to cemeteries that have met 100% of all seven critical priority measures. The NCA conducts on-site inspections at Missouri’s Veteran Cemeteries. This is the second inspection for which MVC – Springfield has received this award.

"It is an honor to receive this award for a second time, as it shows the dedication and respect our team members have for all those who enter those hallowed grounds," MVC Director Paul Kirchhoff said. "These caretakers work tirelessly to ensure that every corner of the landscape reflects peace and respect, creating a serene environment for all who have passed before them. This is a well-deserved recognition.”

MVC – Springfield is partially funded through the NCA grant program, which conducts site inspections and assessments to review and evaluate Cemetery performance in eight categories, which include customer satisfaction, equipment maintenance, facilities maintenance, gravesite assessment review, grounds maintenance, headstone markers niche cover operations, interment operations and safety. MVC-Springfield was reviewed in April 2025 and received a score of 100% for all critical priority level measures. The Cemetery was previously reviewed in December 2021 and met these same standards.

MVC – Springfield held its first interment on January 10, 2000. The Cemetery consists of 59 tranquil acres and has capacity for approximately 30,000 gravesites. The Cemetery also contains three columbarium walls. Cemetery facilities include a committal shelter, an administration area, a maintenance area, and paved walkways with benches for rest and meditation.

The Missouri Veterans Commission operates seven State Veterans Homes, five State Veterans Cemeteries, the Veterans Services Program, and the Veterans Suicide Prevention Program. The Commission is committed to honoring and serving Missouri’s Veterans, whose dedication and sacrifices have preserved our nation and its freedoms. For more information about Missouri Veterans Commission programs, call 573-751-3779 or visit mvc.dps.mo.gov.

