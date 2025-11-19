Stanton Optical Opens New Kokomo Location

Stanton Optical Kokomo Staff Celebrating Grand Opening Ceremony Stanton Optical: We Make Eye Care Easy, Accessible, and Affordable for All Meet Stan the Penguin, Stanton Optical's Brand Ambassador – Discover Unbeatable Offers at Stanton Optical Kokomo Store Before They're Gone! With over 1,000 frames to choose from, Stanton Optical is the one-stop shop for all your eye care needs

Bringing Same-Day, Affordable Eye Care to Local Families at 1830 S Reed Rd, Kokomo, IN 46902

We’re thrilled to bring this same convenience and value to Kokomo, giving families access to eye exams, glasses, and contact lenses—all in one visit.” — Lukana Justin

KOKOMO, IN, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Stanton Optical, a leading provider of affordable and accessible eye care, is proud to announce the grand opening of its newest location in Kokomo, Indiana at 1830 S Reed Rd. This is Stanton Optical’s 8th location in Indianapolis, reinforcing its commitment to Making Eye Care Easy across 300+ locations nationwide What Sets Stanton Optical Apart?- Same-day eye exams- Single-vision glasses ready in 30 minutes- Over 1,000 frames at every location- 20% off Annual Supply All Contact Lens brands- Free eye exams* with any eyeglass purchase- We accept insuranceNo insurance? No problem, we offer the best value on the market: two pairs of glasses for $79 + a free eye exam* with buy now, pay later options.With nearly 20 years of experience and millions of customers served, we've built our reputation on delivering eye care people can count on." shared Lukana Justin, SVP, Chief Marketing Officer. "We’re thrilled to bring this same convenience and value to Kokomo, giving families access to eye exams, glasses, and contact lenses—all in one visit.”Hi-Tech Eye Exams and Comprehensive CareEye exams at Stanton Optical are conducted by independent doctors affiliated with Physicians Eyecare Group, a trusted network of optometrists and ophthalmologists dedicated to delivering high-quality, patient-focused care. Each visit includes a comprehensive evaluation of your eye health, retinal imaging, and an updated prescription, ensuring that you leave with a clear understanding of your vision and overall ocular wellness.Stanton Optical Unveils a New Store DesignThe eyewear shopping experience is evolving. Stanton’s reimagined modern store features a bright, inviting atmosphere that seamlessly guides customers from the eye exam process to frame selection and order pick up. The new concept prioritizes accessibility and comfort with:- Spacious frame displays where customers can have fun discovering new styles.- Comfortable seating zones that make the shopping journey relaxed and enjoyable.- Kid-friendly interactive area designed to keep children engaged and entertained- Our new store design reflects our commitment to making eye care easy for every customer.Store Location & HoursAddress: 1830 S Reed Rd, Kokomo, IN 46902Landmarks: Less than 2 miles from the Elwood Haynes Museum and is walkable distance to major retailers.Store Hours:Mon–Fri: 9 AM – 7 PMSaturday: 9 AM – 6 PM(765) 681-2841 | www.stantonoptical.comStanton Optical locations in the greater Indianapolis area:14708 Greyhound Plaza, Ste 2, Carmel, IN 460329235 Michigan Rd, Suite D, Indianapolis, IN 46268613 E McGalliard Rd, Muncie, IN 4730310724 E US Hwy 36, Avon, IN 461231960 N National Rd, Suite 300, Columbus, IN 472016706 E 82nd St, Indianapolis, IN 462507853 South US 31, Suite B, Indianapolis, IN 462271830 S Reed Rd, Kokomo, IN 46902– NEWAbout Now Optics:Now Optics was founded in 2006 with a mission to make eye care easy and accessible for everyone. Today, it is the largest founder-owned and operated optical retailer in the U.S., transforming how people buy eyewear and leading the modernization of the eye care experience.Through its flagship retail brand, Stanton Optical, Now Optics merges expert eye care with innovation to deliver a seamless, omnichannel experience. With more than 300 locations across 33 states, the company offers same-day glasses, eye exams provided by independent eye doctors, and a tech-enabled customer journey built for speed, affordability, and convenience.Committed to expanding access to quality vision care, even in remote or underserved communities, Now Optics is redefining what modern eye care looks like. Learn more at nowoptics.com.

