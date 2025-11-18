Sioux Falls Teacher Sentenced to Over 24 Years in Federal Prison for Producing Child Pornography

SIOUX FALLS - United States Attorney Ronald A. Parsons, Jr. announced today that United States District Chief Judge Roberto A. Lange has sentenced a former middle school teacher from Sioux Falls, South Dakota convicted of four counts of Production of Child Pornography, three counts of Attempted Production of Child Pornography, and one count of Transfer of Obscene Materials to a Minor. The sentencing took place on October 14, 2025.

Justin Preuschl, age 29, was sentenced to 24 years and 4 months in federal prison, 7 years of supervised release, restitution in the amount of $1,000, a special assessment of $1,000 under the Amy, Vicky, and Andy Child Pornography Act of 2018, and a special assessment to the Federal Crime Victims Fund in the amount of $800. Upon release from federal prison, Preuschl must register as a sex offender.

Preuschl was indicted by a federal grand jury in June 2024. He pleaded guilty on July 15, 2025.

Between 2022 and 2024, Preuschl created multiple social media personas posing as a teenage boy. Using his personas on SnapChat and TikTok, Preuschl targeted and sexually groomed over 20 young teenage and preteen girls and convinced several of them to produce for him child sexual abuse materials. The victims included some of his own students, ages 13-15 years old, while he was a teacher at Whittier Middle School in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

This case was investigated by the Sioux Falls Police Department, the Division of Criminal Investigations, and Homeland Security Investigations. Assistant U.S. Attorney Elizabeth A. Ebert-Webb prosecuted the case.

This case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse, launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice. Led by the U.S. Attorneys’ Offices and the DOJ’s Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section, Project Safe Childhood marshals federal, state, and local resources to locate, apprehend, and prosecute individuals who exploit children, as well as identify and rescue victims. For more information about Project Safe Childhood, please visit https://www.justice.gov/psc.

Preuschl was immediately remanded to the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service.