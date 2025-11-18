Former Killeen Housing Authority Executive Sentenced to Federal Prison

WACO, Texas – An Austin woman was sentenced in a federal court in Waco today to 37 months in prison for embezzling federal funds for personal use while serving as the executive director of the Killeen Housing Authority (KHA).

According to court documents, Deadra Johnson, 53, fraudulently obtained KHA funds and used them to pay for her personal expenses, including rent, utilities, auto maintenance, internet service, airline tickets, and furniture. A portion of the funds also went towards the purchase of a new vehicle. In an attempt to conceal her actions, Johnson developed multiple kickback schemes.

Johnson was arrested on Jan. 17, 2024, and charged with theft of government property. She pleaded guilty on Feb. 11, 2025. In addition to three-years imprisonment, U.S. District Judge David Counts ordered Johnson to pay $297,473.30 in restitution.

“In stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars while overseeing the Killeen Housing Authority, Deadra Johnson selfishly betrayed not just the federal government and American taxpayers, but also the hundreds of families who depended on KHA services,” said U.S. Attorney Justin R. Simmons for the Western District of Texas. “My office is proud to partner with federal, state, and local authorities to protect the interests of this Nation, to protect our local communities, and to ensure that fraudsters like this defendant are brought to justice.”

“Deadra Johnson exploited her position and violated the public trust by stealing federal funds that were intended to help provide housing for the most vulnerable people in our community. She orchestrated a plot to use that money to pay for a life of luxury for herself and her family members, which included purchasing multiple vehicles, first-class plane tickets, and paying for other personal expenses,” said Special Agent in Charge Robert Lawler with the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD), Office of Inspector General (OIG). “HUD OIG will continue to work with its law enforcement partners to diligently pursue and hold accountable individuals who take advantage of their positions of trust to defraud HUD programs.”

“Our responsibility is to protect the integrity of federal programs and uphold the trust the American people place in us,” said Acting Special Agent in Charge Alex Doran for FBI San Antonio. “Deadra Johnson's actions diverted critical government funds away from individuals who depend on them during their most challenging moments. We remain committed to working alongside our law enforcement partners to safeguard public resources and ensure they reach those they were intended to help.”

HUD OIG and the FBI investigated the case with assistance from the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Greg Gloff prosecuted the case.

###