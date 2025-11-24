New Orleans Man Guilty of Sending Obscene Videos to an Individual he Believed to be a Fifteen-Year-Old Female

NEW ORLEANS – Acting U.S. Attorney Michael M. Simpson announced that MARK BROOKS (a/k/a “Baby Nu”), age 35, from New Orleans, pled guilty today before United States District Judge Barry W. Ashe to attempted transfer of obscene matter to a minor, in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Section 1470.

According to court documents, on or about May 1, 2025, BROOKS contacted an FBI online covert employee who was pretending to be a fifteen-year-old female named “Ava”. Subsequently, after “Ava” told BROOKS that she was only fifteen years old, BROOKS engaged in a sexually charged, text-based correspondence with her. During their correspondence, BROOKS sent multiple sexually explicit videos to “Ava,” including videos of BROOKS masturbating while at work and inside rooms in a residence. During their correspondence, BROOKS repeatedly discussed meeting “Ava” in person to engage in sexual acts. On May 13, 2025, BROOKS proposed to Ava that they meet at a restaurant near his residence and then return to BROOKS’s residence to engage in sexual contact. “Ava” agreed. Law enforcement authorities arrested BROOKS as he walked from his residence to the restaurant.

BROOKS faces a maximum term of imprisonment of ten (10) years, up to three (3) years of supervised release, up to a $250,000 fine and a $100 mandatory special assessment fee. BROOKS may also be required to register as a sex offender. Sentencing before Judge Ashe has been scheduled for February 12, 2026.

This case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice. Led by United States Attorneys’ Offices and the Criminal Division's Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section (CEOS), Project Safe Childhood marshals federal, state and local resources to better locate, apprehend and prosecute individuals who exploit children via the Internet, as well as to identify and rescue victims. For more information about Project Safe Childhood, please visit www.projectsafechildhood.gov.