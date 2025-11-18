Guilty Verdicts in Southwest Georgia Repeat Offender Cases

ALBANY, Ga. – Two repeat offenders were found guilty of federal crimes at trial earlier this month, following separate investigations in two Southwest Georgia cities.

Johnny Will Murray, Jr., 41, of Moultrie, Georgia, was found guilty of one count of illegal possession of a firearm by a convicted felon on Nov. 5, following a three-day trial that began on Nov. 3, before Senior U.S. District Judge W. Louis Sands in Valdosta. The defendant faces a maximum of ten years in prison to be followed by three years of supervised release and a $250,000 fine. Sentencing is scheduled for March 12, 2026.

Lucis Lamar Williams, 42, of Pelham, Georgia, was found guilty of four counts of distribution of methamphetamine, two counts of aiding and abetting the possession with the intent to distribute methamphetamine and one count of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine on Nov. 6, following a four-day trial that began on Nov. 3, before Chief U.S. District Judge Leslie Abrams Gardner in Albany. Williams faces a mandatory minimum of 25 years in prison up to a maximum of life imprisonment. Sentencing is scheduled for Feb. 26, 2026.

There is no parole in the federal system.

“Our trial teams, in collaboration with our law enforcement partners, have successfully delivered justice to repeat offenders who continue to ignore the law and harm the community,” said U.S. Attorney William R. “Will” Keyes. “Agencies at all levels of law enforcement are working to improve community safety across the Middle District of Georgia and hold criminal offenders accountable.”

According to court documents and statements referenced at Murray, Jr.’s trial, on Nov. 11, 2021, the Moultrie Police Department executed a search warrant at Murray, Jr.’s home on suspicion of armed drug trafficking. Officers found approximately two ounces of methamphetamine, two digital scales, several empty vacuum-sealed bags and a rifle in Murray Jr.’s bedroom. Inside the bedroom closet was a safe with three more firearms, magazines, ammunition and $5,600. Officers also found a plastic baggie containing methamphetamine ice floating on top of the water in a toilet. Murray, Jr. has several past felony convictions; it is illegal for a felon to possess a firearm.

According to court documents and statements referenced at Williams’ trial, GBI launched an investigation into Williams for drug trafficking in Pelham, conducting a series of controlled buys between September and December 2022. Each time, Williams sold between one and four ounces of methamphetamine to either a confidential informant or an undercover. This is William’s third serious felony drug conviction.

The Murray Jr. case was investigated by the Moultrie Police Department and the Colquitt County Sheriff’s Department’s Narcotics Division and prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Monica Daniels.

The Williams case was investigated by GBI and prosecuted by Criminal Chief Leah McEwen and Assistant U.S. Attorney Matthew Redavid.

