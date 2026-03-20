Two Members of 18th Street Gang Convicted of Murder in-Aid-Of Racketeering and Other Gang Related Crimes

Today a federal jury in Brooklyn returned a guilty verdict against Herberth Rodríguez, also known as “Kepa,” and Elias Martínez Villanueva, also known as “Rebelde,” both members of the transnational street gang 18th Street, on all counts of a fourth superseding indictment charging them with murder in-aid-of racketeering and related firearms offenses for their participation in the November 1, 2020 murder of Diego Vanegas Vásquez. Rodriguez was additionally convicted of racketeering and the attempted murder of Juan Valdéz in-aid-of racketeering, as well as narcotics trafficking and unlawful possession of ammunition. Martinez Villanueva was additionally convicted of illegally re-entering the United States. The verdict followed a three-week trial before United States District Judge William F. Kuntz II. When sentenced, both defendants face a mandatory term of life imprisonment.

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