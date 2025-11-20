My Money Playbook: College Edition - Now Available in College Bookstores

My Money Playbook: College Edition gives students the structure they need to budget, plan and stay on track—one page, one month, one win at a time. Hillary Seiler has spent over a decade helping students, athletes and young professionals build money skills that actually stick. Her mission? Make financial confidence something everyone can access. Budgeting doesn’t have to feel overwhelming. The My Money Playbook monthly templates break it down step by step—cash in, cash out and everything in between—so college students can finally see the full picture of their money.

NEW ORLEANS, LA, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Financial literacy advocate and educator Hillary Seiler has reached another important milestone with the release of My Money Playbook: College Edition into college and university bookstores across the country. Published by Seiler’s Financial Footwork, the workbook offers students a practical and engaging system for managing their money; complete with financial exercises–workouts–designed specifically for the hurdles of college finances.Seiler’s passion for finance began early. Around the dinner table as a child, she listened to her parent’s and grandparent’s discussions about business, budgeting, and fiscal planning. Later–through family adversity that took both an emotional and financial toll on the family–the idea to help people with money took root. She wanted to create the guide she wished she had during those challenges times during college and early adulthood. Meet My Money Playbook: College Edition.My Money Playbook: College Edition represents a continuation of Seiler’s professional journey and includes more than fifteen years of coaching experience with individuals and organizations nationwide, including over a dozen NFL teams and numerous student-athlete development programs. This new edition delivers a clear, step-by-step framework for understanding and managing personal finances, with guidance on budgeting, tracking expenses, building credit, setting goals, and preparing for financial emergencies.Designed as an interactive workbook, My Money Playbook uses templates, guided prompts, and real-world financial “workouts” to help students apply each concept immediately. Seiler’s focus on straightforward language and practical application ensures that financial literacy feels achievable–whether students are managing their first checking account, working part-time jobs, juggling NIL, or preparing for the big leap of life after graduation.The launch of the College Edition comes at a time when financial stress among students continues to rise. As tuition, housing, and everyday costs increase, young adults are seeking reliable resources that offer not just information, but sustainable structure and support. And if the early success of Seiler’s recent bestselling book Train Your Money underscores this growing demand for relatable, actionable financial guidance, My Money Playbook: College Edition provides an answer to it.Beyond her publications, Seiler leads Financial Footwork, a platform dedicated to delivering practical financial education to individuals, universities, and organizations. Through workshops, campus partnerships, speaking engagements, and digital tools, she provides students with the skills they need to build long-term financial stability. Her track record of success with both high-profile clients and student-focused programs has made her a trusted authority in the financial education space.With My Money Playbook: College Edition now available in campus bookstores and for institutional adoption, Seiler continues her mission to make financial literacy a skill every student can learn and carry into adulthood.For more information about Hillary Seiler’s educational programs, university resources, and Financial Footwork curriculum, visit https://financialfootwork.com

