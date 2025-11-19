Wrapmate Expands Franchisor Network With Edible Arrangements, Cheba Hut, and HOTWORX Partnerships Across the U.S.

Wrapmate continues to modernize franchise marketing and simplify vehicle wrap execution for 10,000+ franchisee locations across the U.S.

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Wrapmate , a technology-based national vehicle graphics company, today announced new strategic partnerships with Edible Arrangements, Cheba Hut, and HOTWORXto bring consistent, brand-approved vehicle graphics to franchisees nationwide. These partnerships add to Wrapmate’s 75 Preferred Vendor Program (PVP) relationships and extend Wrapmate’s support to more than 10,000 customer locations across the United States.“Adding Edible Arrangements, Cheba Hut, and HOTWORX to our PVP portfolio underscores how Wrapmate makes wraps easy, consistent, and scalable for franchise systems,” said Ryan Kalman, SVP of Sales at Wrapmate. “Franchisees get approved designs, exact pricing, and a turnkey process while brands get nationwide consistency on materials, colors, and warranties, all governed through one program.”About the Wrapmate Preferred Vendor Program (PVP)Wrapmate’s PVP is a turnkey national solution for franchisors to standardize vehicle graphics across every market. Wrapmate collaborates with brand teams to create approved graphics packages with exact color matches and brand elements, provides flat-rate pricing, builds e-commerce ordering platforms that make purchasing simple, and manages end-to-end execution including design, production with premium materials, installation, and warranty through its vetted national installer network. The result is a cohesive brand presence for franchisors and the simplest possible wrap experience for franchisees.Interested in becoming a Preferred Vendor Partner? Learn more at wrapmate.com/franchise.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.