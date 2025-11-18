Catsy Becomes the First PIM to Launch Model Context Protocol Integration (MCP)

Catsy launches first PIM with MCP integration, enabling manufacturers to manage product data through AI conversations.

We're transforming how manufacturers interact with their catalogs," said Ceejay S Teku, CEO of Catsy. "Teams can now use everyday language to get instant results.” — Ceejay Teku, Founder & CEO of Catsy

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Catsy PIM & DAM announced today they've launched their Model Context Protocol (MCP) integration. MCP integration allows manufacturers to talk to their product catalogs using everyday language through popular AI models including Claude, ChatGPT, and Perplexity.What This Means for ManufacturersThe new integration enables manufacturers to talk to product catalogs using natural language and work directly with Claude, ChatGPT, and Perplexity. Teams can update product specs through simple AI conversations and generate marketing materials automatically from product data.How MCP Integration Transforms Product Data ManagementManufacturing companies face constant pressure to maintain accurate product information across multiple channels while accelerating time-to-market. Catsy PIM MCP integration addresses these challenges head-on.The integration delivers speed by creating content in minutes instead of hours. It ensures accuracy by pulling data directly from your Catsy PIM database. The solution provides simplicity through conversational AI instead of complex software navigation, and boosts efficiency by generating content for multiple channels simultaneously.Users can ask AI to grab product information for LinkedIn posts, update product descriptions across all channels, write technical documentation automatically, make bulk adjustments to product listings, and create marketing materials using product specs.Real-World Applications"We're seeing a big change in how manufacturing companies want to work with their data," said Ceejay S Teku, CEO of Catsy. "Our MCP integration lets you actually have a conversation with your product catalog and get real results immediately."Manufacturing teams use the integration for product launch coordination, creating channel-specific product announcements instantly, pulling technical specifications and formatting them for different audiences, and coordinating messaging across multiple platforms.For social media content creation, teams generate engaging LinkedIn content for sales teams, combine product information with industry trends, and create consistent messaging across social channels.The system handles technical documentation updates by updating all related documentation when specs change, maintaining consistency across all channels automatically, and reducing manual documentation errors.Teams also leverage the integration for competitive analysis, comparing products against competitors using live data, combining Catsy data with market intelligence, and generating competitive positioning materials.Connected Ecosystem IntegrationThe MCP integration works seamlessly with essential business tools to create a complete workflow solution. Integrated tools include Canva for creating professional visuals automatically, HubSpot for automating marketing campaigns and scheduling, and multiple AI models with choices between Claude, ChatGPT, or Perplexity.Here's a real example workflow: A product manager can now say "Create a LinkedIn post announcing our new industrial valve series, grab the specs from Catsy, design a visual in Canva, and schedule it in HubSpot for next Tuesday." What previously required multiple platforms and several hours now happens through one simple conversation.Productivity Impact for Manufacturing TeamsThis integration delivers significant productivity gains for manufacturing teams struggling to maximize their PIM investment.The natural language interface allows all team members to interact with product data without technical barriers, using everyday language instead of complex queries. Cross-functional access means marketing, sales, and product teams all benefit from immediate results with answers and content generation in real-time.Quality and compliance features include detailed audit trails for all AI interactions, complete version control tracking, manufacturing industry compliance standards, and data accuracy preservation across all activities.Implementation and AvailabilityThe Catsy MCP integration is immediately available to all customers. Supported AI models include Claude from Anthropic, ChatGPT from OpenAI, and Perplexity.Implementation takes just a few minutes for existing customers with no additional software required. The integration works with current Catsy installations, maintains existing workflows during transition with zero disruption, and allows teams to adopt AI features at their own pace.Security features include strong security controls protecting sensitive data, granular permission management, enterprise-grade data protection, and compliance with manufacturing industry standards.About Catsy PIM & DAMCatsy PIM & DAM provides specialized product information management solutions designed specifically for the manufacturing industry. We help manufacturers organize, standardize, and distribute product information across all channels while meeting the strict accuracy and compliance standards that industrial markets demand.Get Started TodayVisit catsy.com or call 312-212-0086. Free demos are available.Get Started Sooner: Free PIM DAM Tools

