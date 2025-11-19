StackAdapt expands ABM ecosystem with new integration from Lead Forensics

Lead Forensics logo

Lead Forensics adds global scale and deeper account intelligence to StackAdapt’s unified ABM ecosystem

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- StackAdapt ( www.stackadapt.com ), the leading technology company in advertising and marketing, today announced expanded Account-Based Marketing (ABM) capabilities including a new integration with Lead Forensics . Unlike legacy models that rely on intermediaries, StackAdapt’s direct integrations provide frictionless access to premium B2B data within a single, self-serve platform.The result is a more powerful way for B2B marketers to identify, engage, and convert high-value accounts with greater accuracy and global scale. StackAdapt’s ABM ecosystem was built for activation – not just analysis – enabling marketers to move from insight to impact in a single workflow.StackAdapt users can now activate precisely targeted ABM campaigns across channels, including native, display, audio, and connected TV. The enhanced ecosystem allows growth teams to streamline campaign setup, respond to real-time buying signals, and align more closely with revenue teams to drive outcomes faster.Lead Forensics enhances global targeting and accuracy, enabling marketers to scale campaigns across international markets. With the ability to precisely identify and engage specific businesses using key firmographic attributes such as industry and company size, marketers can more effectively reach key ICP organisations with full account level reporting attribution and optimise ABM strategies for global execution.Commenting on the news, Paul Thomas, CEO at Lead Forensics, said: “By integrating our intelligence directly into the StackAdapt platform, we are empowering B2B marketers with the ability to identify – and activate – high-value accounts at scale around the globe. This partnership enables teams to move beyond insight alone and deliver measurable revenue outcomes faster than ever before.”Daniela Maiorovici, Team Lead Marketing at Urban Sports Club, a StackAdapt customer, added “The targeting and measurement capabilities provided by the ABM Lead Forensic solution allowed us to justify our investments in native and display advertising. We were able to monitor in real-time how target companies interacted with our ads, a feature that proved invaluable in enhancing our campaign's effectiveness. The impressive 50% increase in website traffic was crucial in raising public awareness of our offerings.”The platform makes it easy for in-house teams and agencies to move quickly, test ideas, and optimise campaigns without managed services. Whether reaching buyers in North America or expanding into global markets, StackAdapt delivers the precision, agility, and scale needed to execute modern ABM campaigns.These ABM capabilities are now available to StackAdapt clients across North America and select global markets.ENDAbout StackAdaptStackAdapt is the leading technology company that empowers marketers to reach, engage, and convert audiences with precision. With 465 billion automated optimizations per second, the AI-powered StackAdapt Marketing Platform seamlessly connects brand and performance marketing to drive measurable results across the entire customer journey. The most forward-thinking marketers choose StackAdapt to orchestrate high-impact campaigns across programmatic advertising and marketing channels. For further information, visit www.stackadapt.com About Lead ForensicsLead Forensics is the #1 B2B website visitor identification platform, trusted by more than 60,000 users worldwide. At its core is the world’s largest owned and validated B2B matched-IP database. The platform’s unrivalled data accuracy turns anonymous B2B website traffic into pipeline - and now powers a range of advanced technologies from website personalization to high-precision digital advertising.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.