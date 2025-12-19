Credas and DezrezLegal complete first transaction using new Property Compliance Wallet

Credas’ Property Compliance Wallet, the first of its kind in the world, delivers secure and reusable identity and compliance checks

CARDIFF, WALES, December 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Credas Technologies , the UK leader in identity verification, today announced that its Compliance Wallet has completed its first live transaction in partnership with DezrezLegal , one of the UK’s leading residential property conveyancers. The milestone marks a significant step forward in the evolution of property compliance.The Credas Compliance Wallet is a world-first digital innovation that places secure, portable, and fully verified identity and compliance credentials directly into the hands of consumers. This streamlines onboarding, accelerates property transactions, and sets a new benchmark for trust, transparency, and interoperability across the sector.The first transaction demonstrates the potential of the Wallet to reduce duplication and simplify one of the property market’s most persistent challenges: the repeated verification of identity and compliance checks across multiple parties. By enabling compliance checks to be securely reused, the Wallet is expected to cut the number of times a buyer/vendor needs to complete the same compliance checks from 5.4 times to just once.Credas and DezrezLegal have been partners since 2021, and this landmark transaction marks the latest step in the collaboration between these two South Wales based companies. Credas continues to strengthen its partner ecosystem, enabling seamless data-sharing across the property lifecycle, DezrezLegal’s unique MarketReady service being a great example of this in practice.Tim Barnett, CEO of Credas, commented: “This first live use with DezrezLegal demonstrates exactly how the Credas Compliance Wallet will transform the way our industry manages trust, identity, and compliance going forward. This transaction marks the beginning, with both Credas and its partners confident that the Wallet will rapidly become an indispensable tool for property professionals and consumers alike.”Laura Liddell, MD of DezrezLegal said: “Working with Credas on the first Compliance Wallet transaction reinforces our shared commitment to innovation and better outcomes for our customers. This technology removes unnecessary repetition from the homebuying process and delivers on our promise to home movers to bring more certainty, less hassle, and putting people at the centre”.With transformative regulation on the horizon, including sweeping housing reforms, Credas and DezrezLegal’s partnership will continue to support customers with fast and trusted compliance checks.ENDAbout CredasEstablished in 2016, Credas helps businesses quickly and securely capture and verify due diligence on their customers through remote identity verification technology. Based in Cardiff, the company is a leading provider of compliance and onboarding software for legal, property, and business professionals, verifying over four million individuals a year.Credas was the first Identity Service Provider to be certified to a ‘very high’ level of confidence under the UK Government Trust Framework.About DezrezLegalEstablished in 2007, DezrezLegal is a top 100 conveyancing company acting on behalf of buyers and sellers across England and Wales. DezrezLegal are a repeat winner of ‘Customers Service Champions’ at the British Conveyancing Awards and have impressive ratings on both Trustpilot and Google reviews.

