Game Day USA Announces Partnership with GameRun, Inc. to Provide Artificial Intelligence for Amateur Baseball Athletes

Artificial Intelligence (AI) Insights Have Been Built and Trained by Former MLB Players, NCAA Division I College Coaches, and U.S. Olympians

NAPERVILLE, IL, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2025

NAPERVILLE, IL, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- GAME DAY USA ANNOUNCES PARTNERSHIP WITH GAMERUN INC. TO PROVIDE PERSONALIZED ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE (AI) ANALYSIS AND REPORTING TO INDIVIDUAL ATHLETES AT 2026 BASEBALL EVENTSGame Day USA, a national leader in producing amateur baseball events, is pleased to announce a strategic partnership with GameRun Inc., a technology leader in athlete-performance AI-analysis. The AI provides athletes with pro-level, instant, personalized analysis and reporting. Insights have been built and trained by former MLB players, NCAA Division I college coaches, and U.S. Olympians. Analysis is personalized by athlete age, gender, height, weight, and level. Game Day USA has launched GameDayUSA.ai to make the complex world of AI simple, easy and streamlined for participants in Game Day USA events.Enrollment in any Game Day USA individual player baseball event, beginning in 2026, will include AI analysis and reporting on hitting or pitching mechanics. Athletes and families can utilize the information with their own instructors and coaches back home for continuous improvement. Game Day USA administers the nation’s largest All-Star Weekend series, the Junior All-American Games, and PROSPECT Teams at BaseballFest. Coaches and athletes involved in Game Day USA team-based events can also subscribe at GameDayUSA.ai to access this unique and proprietary technology on an on-going basis for their athletic development.Game Day USA is celebrating its 20-year anniversary in 2025, and regards innovation and technology as key drivers of future success in the baseball event space. “Competition among baseball athletes for limited roster spots and scholarships is now more intense than ever before, and our athletes are seeking any possible advantage to separate themselves,” said Rich Janor, Founder and President of Game Day USA. “We firmly believe access to AI for baseball will help our athletes gain a competitive advantage over their peers,” Janor continued.GameRun’s Founder and CEO, Kapil Rathi, stated, “At GameRun, our mission is to make data-driven training accessible to athletes through AI. With a simple video upload from any phone, athletes instantly receive personalized performance feedback, pro-level comparisons, and targeted drills to help them improve their baseball skillset.” He continued, “We deeply respect Game Day USA’s two-decade commitment to player development and are honored to partner with Game Day USA to bring AI technology to their amateur athletes nationwide.”The innovative technology will be beta tested at Junior All-American Games, hosted by Game Day USA at the Minnesota Twins Spring Training Complex in Fort Myers, Florida from November 28-30, 2025. Rathi will be present at the event to collaborate with the Game Day USA leadership team and interact with athletes, coaches and families as they experience baseball AI for the very first time. “We are thrilled to help young ballplayers unlock their full potential in baseball via this partnership,” said Rathi. “AI technology will be a true difference maker and confidence booster for baseball athletes of all ages,” Rathi continued.For more information, visit GameDayUSA.ai

