Boil Water Advisory Rescinded for Woodson Co RWD 1 in Woodson County and Wilson Co RWD 9

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) has rescinded a boil water advisory for the Woodson Co RWD 1 and Wilson Co RWD 9 public water supply systems located in Woodson County and Wilson County. The advisory was issued because of a waterline break in the city of Yates Center distribution system resulting in a loss of pressure in the distribution system. Failure to maintain adequate pressure may result in a loss of chlorine residuals and bacterial contamination.

Public water suppliers in Kansas take all measures necessary to notify customers quickly after a system failure or shutdown. Regardless of whether it’s the supplier or KDHE that announces a boil water advisory, KDHE will issue the rescind notice following testing at a certified laboratory.

Laboratory testing of drinking water samples collected from the Woodson Co RWD 1 and Wilson Co RWD 9 distribution systems indicate no evidence of bacteriological contamination and all other conditions that placed the systems at risk of contamination are deemed by KDHE officials to be resolved.

For consumer questions, please contact the Woodson Co RWD 1 water system at 620-468-2385, the Wilson Co RWD 9 water system at 620-496-9868 or you may call KDHE at 785-296-5514. For consumer information please visit our webpage: https://www.kdhe.ks.gov/468/Disruption-in-Water-Service.





