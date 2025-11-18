Dom Roofing & Restoration Named a '2025 Nextdoor Neighborhood Fave' in Metro Atlanta

Dom Roofing & Restoration Team celebrates being named a 2025 Nextdoor Neighborhood Fave across more than 20 Georgia communities. The Dom Roofing & Restoration Team honored with the 2025 Nextdoor Neighborhood Fave award for outstanding local roofing service. The official 2025 Nextdoor Neighborhood Fave badge earned by Dom Roofing & Restoration for outstanding community trust.

Local neighbors across 20+ Georgia cities voted Dom Roofing & Restoration as a trusted, top-rated roofing company in the 2025 Neighborhood Faves Awards.

“Our team is honored to be recognized by the neighbors we serve. We’re committed to delivering reliable roofing work, strong craftsmanship, and service that homeowners can count on.” — Dom Roofing & Restoration Team

SUGAR HILL, GA, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- GAF Master Elite Contractor Recognized by Neighbors for Outstanding Roofing Services Across Metro Atlanta Communities Dom Roofing & Restoration has been named a 2025 Nextdoor Neighborhood Fave, the annual awards program that recognizes local businesses loved by neighbors across Metro Atlanta. The GAF Master Elite certified roofing contractor serves homeowners throughout Sugar Hill, Suwanee, Buford, Alpharetta, Johns Creek, Cumming, Duluth, Lawrenceville, Dunwoody and surrounding communities.This year's Neighborhood Faves winners receive greater visibility on the Nextdoor app, a Neighborhood Fave badge on their Nextdoor Business Page, and a "2025 Neighborhood Faves Winner" sticker to display at their business location."Local businesses are the cornerstone of our communities, and the Neighborhood Faves awards are our way of celebrating the establishments that neighbors love most," said Nirav Tolia, CEO of Nextdoor. "We are proud to recognize this year's winners for their outstanding contributions. Being a Neighborhood Fave is a powerful testament to the meaningful impact they have on their communities every day."Selected by the volume of neighbor 'Faves' and recommendations on the platform from the past year, the Neighborhood Faves awards recognize the most beloved local businesses on Nextdoor."Being recognized as a Neighborhood Fave by the very people we serve every day means everything to our team," said Dmitri, Owner of Dom Roofing & Restoration. "We've built this company on treating every homeowner like a neighbor, because that's exactly what they are. Whether we're replacing a storm-damaged roof in Roswell or inspecting shingles in Peachtree Corners, we show up with the same commitment to quality and honesty. This award tells us we're doing something right, and it motivates us to keep earning that trust one roof at a time."Dom Roofing & Restoration provides comprehensive roofing services throughout Metro Atlanta, including Sugar Hill, Suwanee, Atlanta, Buford, Alpharetta, Johns Creek, Marietta, Cumming, Augusta, Sandy Springs, Duluth, Norcross, Peachtree Corners, Roswell, Snellville, Lawrenceville, Milton, Rest Haven, Oakwood, Flowery Branch, and Dunwoody. As a GAF Master Elite contractor, the company maintains the highest standards of craftsmanship and customer service in the roofing industry.The complete list of winning businesses is available at nextdoor.com/favorites.Ready to work with Metro Atlanta's Neighborhood Fave roofing contractor? Contact Dom Roofing & Restoration https://www.domroofing.com/ today for a free roof inspection and estimate. Call now (678) 766-9646 or visit our website to schedule your consultation with a team your neighbors trust.About Dom Roofing & RestorationDom Roofing & Restoration is a GAF Master Elite certified roofing contractor serving Metro Atlanta communities. Specializing in residential roof replacement, repair, and storm damage restoration, the company is committed to delivering honest, high-quality roofing solutions to homeowners throughout Georgia.

