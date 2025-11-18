Community Oncology Alliance Issues Position Statement on Biosimilars

Community Oncology Alliance Logo

COA urges reforms to strengthen biosimilar adoption, reduce costs, and expand access in cancer care

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Community Oncology Alliance (COA) Board of Directors has issued a new position statement supporting policies that advance biosimilar development and uptake while maintaining rigorous clinical standards. The statement calls for removing barriers that discourage the development and use of lower cost biosimilars in cancer care, a critical step in reducing drug costs and improving patient access.The increased adoption and appropriate utilization of biosimilars is a key mechanism to reduce drug costs, enhance access to life-saving treatments, and alleviate the financial toxicity experienced by patients undergoing cancer care. However, biosimilar use has been slowed by market forces that reward the use of more expensive reference products.Biosimilars are biologic medicines that are developed to be as safe and effective as existing cancer drugs but at a significantly lower cost. They offer patients the same clinical benefits while increasing competition and driving down the overall cost of care. On average, studies have shown that biosimilars are priced 15 to 50 percent lower than their reference products, generating billions in savings for the U.S. health care system.“Biosimilars are the promise of the future: better cancer treatment at a lower price,” said Nicolas Ferreyros, COA’s managing director of policy, advocacy, and communications. “We cannot keep that promise if we don’t change the ecosystem to support, not punish, their use. COA will continue to educate providers and advocate for policies that ensure the sustainable adoption of biosimilars in cancer care.”Adoption of biosimilars has been slowed by payment policies that reward the use of higher-priced reference products and by rebate structures that advantage payers and pharmacy benefit managers (PBMs) at the expense of patients and providers. These dynamics often leave reimbursement below acquisition cost, discouraging clinics from stocking biosimilars and even driving some manufacturers out of the market entirely.COA encourages collaboration among policymakers, manufacturers, payers, and providers to build a more predictable and transparent biosimilar marketplace that supports patient access and long-term innovation.Additionally, COA strongly applauds the White House and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for recognizing the importance of biosimilars in reducing drug costs and improving access. Recent federal actions to accelerate biosimilar development and streamline approval are an encouraging step toward building a more competitive and sustainable market.COA’s position statement on biosimilars can be found here: https://mycoa.communityoncology.org/publications/position-statements/coa-position-statement-on-biosimilars Each COA position statement provides background and detail on a key issue affecting cancer care. These formal statements are developed and reviewed by the practicing oncology professionals who sit on the COA Board of Directors and Government Affairs and Policy Committee.All COA Position Statements are available online at https://mycoa.communityoncology.org/education-publications/position-statements About the Community Oncology AllianceThe Community Oncology Alliance (COA) is a nonprofit organization dedicated to advocating for community oncology practices and, most importantly, the patients they serve. COA is the only organization dedicated solely to community oncology where the majority of Americans with cancer are treated. The mission of COA is to ensure that patients with cancer receive quality, affordable, and accessible cancer care in their own communities. Learn more about COA at www.communityoncology.org

