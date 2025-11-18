Showpass bolsters team to usher in next generation of full-stack tools for the events industry

New marketing and partnerships hires reinforce Showpass’ commitment to powering live events with better technology.

Behind every moment is an organizer working with intention and care. I’m excited to share their stories, celebrate their impact and create space for them to connect and learn from one another.” — Linda Chan

CALGARY, ALBERTA, CANADA, November 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Showpass has appointed Linda Chan as head of marketing and Jonathon McCurley as partnerships executive. The appointments come as the company enters its next phase of growth, focused on building a full-stack operating system and ecosystem designed to help event organizers run, grow and scale their events with intelligence and next-generation tools.Chan joins Showpass with more than 15 years of experience leading brand, growth and community engagement strategies at Canadian technology scaleups, including Benevity, now valued at more than a billion dollars. Her background includes building demand generation systems, developing high-impact brand programs and evolving Benevity’s premier industry conference and its Corporate Purpose Awards, the Goodies, which featured global brands such as Microsoft, Atlassian, Okta and Levi’s. She will draw on this experience to help position Showpass as Calgary’s next homegrown unicorn.“Live events remind us that we belong to something bigger,” said Chan. “Behind every moment is an organizer working with intention and care. I’m excited to share their stories, celebrate their impact and create space for them to connect and learn from one another.”McCurley has more than two decades of experience developing partnerships across the U.S. live events sector. His work spans renaissance festivals, rodeos, arenas, cultural gatherings and large-scale seasonal events. At Showpass, he will focus on expanding partnerships and supporting organizers as they scale their events and adopt first-of-its-kind technology.“I joined Showpass because the leadership team understands event organizers and what they are working to create,” said McCurley. “Their commitment to building thoughtful, innovative technology aligns with where the industry is going. I’m excited to help bring that vision to life with organizers across the U.S.”Together, their expertise will strengthen how Showpass reaches, supports and celebrates event organizers across every stage of the live event journey.Showpass CEO Lucas McCarthy said Chan and McCurley bring complementary strengths that align with the company’s vision for growth and innovation.“Linda’s leadership and brand expertise come at an exciting time for Showpass as we scale and deepen our commitment to empowering event organizers,” said McCarthy. “Her experience will strengthen how we tell our story and bring our mission to life by reigniting the joy of live experiences. Jonathon’s relationships and deep understanding of the live events space make him a trusted voice for organizers. He will play an important role in expanding partnerships and staying connected to the people who make live experiences possible.”The appointments follow the addition of chief strategy officer Brian Arnone in January 2025 and reflect Showpass’s commitment to building a connected ecosystem that supports organizers throughout the event journey.About ShowpassFounded in 2014, Showpass is the intelligent operating system for live experiences. The platform helps organizers run, grow and scale their events by uniting ticketing, marketing, operations, data and finance in one seamless ecosystem. With more than 155 million tickets sold worldwide, Showpass develops tools that help organizers make informed decisions, improve event ROI, connect communities and create unforgettable moments for event lovers around the world.As one of the fastest-growing companies in North America, Showpass has been recognized by Deloitte’s Technology Fast 50 and The Globe and Mail’s list of Canada’s Fastest Growing Companies for its innovation and its impact on the live events landscape.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.