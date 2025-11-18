Sia Kusha, Leading Industry Figure on Public-Private Partnership Funding, Joins Swyft Cities as Advisor

Swyft Cities logo Whoosh Transportation Technology photo credit: Whoosh Hold LP Whoosh Station photo credit: Whoosh Hold LP

Sia Kusha joins Swyft Cities as advisor on development of innovative public-private funding strategies for its transformative transportation projects

I'm excited about how Swyft Cities is bringing transformative transportation -- their implementation of Whoosh® technology is a game-changer for public sector transit & private real estate mobility” — Sia Kusha

MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Swyft Cities announced today that Sia Kusha, PE, FACEC – a leading innovator in infrastructure financing – has joined Swyft Cities as an advisor.

Kusha will advise Swyft Cities on development of public-private funding strategies for its transformative transportation projects. He has over four decades of leadership roles at top global companies involved in major infrastructure development. Kusha has been instrumental in the development and growth of innovative public-private partnerships (P3s) as key funding mechanisms to enable large-scale transportation infrastructure projects.

“I am excited about how Swyft Cities is bringing transformative transportation,” said Kusha. “Swyft Cities’ implementation of Whoosh® technology is a game-changer for both public sector transit and private real estate mobility. It provides a unique combination of low cost, fast trips and high scalability, coupled with a singularly superior user experience. Its minimal infrastructure and flexibility makes it ideal for thousands of locations worldwide where traditional solutions fall short.”

“Planners are looking for new ways to bring in private capital to facilitate public sector infrastructure projects,” continued Kusha. “Swyft Cities opens the door for even greater use of public-private partnerships with its low cost and advanced capabilities. Swyft Cities has one of the most capable and experienced teams that I’ve ever worked with, and I’m thrilled to participate in their journey.”

“We are excited and privileged to have Sia join Swyft Cities,” said Jeral Poskey, CEO of Swyft Cities. “Having worked together with Sia for several years, I’ve seen first hand how his innovative approaches to project financing turn dreams and real-world needs into realities. He will be instrumental in helping us bring our solutions to more places that are in need of new transportation options.

“With Sia’s added expertise,” continued Poskey, “Swyft Cities is even better poised to accelerate the deployment of cost-effective, sustainable transportation across the globe.”

About Swyft Cities

Swyft Cities transforms cities and real estate through innovative modular transit solutions. Whoosh® transportation technology provides efficient, comfortable, sustainable urban mobility. Unique flexible, lightweight infrastructure delivers cost-effective mobility ranging from small systems to expanding networks that can cover entire urban areas. Begun as Project Swyft at Google to advance the innovative Whoosh® transportation system, Swyft Cities was spun out from Google as a separate company to help commercialize the system and bring it to the world. For more information, visit www.swyftcities.com

Whoosh Transportation Technology Transforms Urban Mobility credit: Whoosh Hold LP

