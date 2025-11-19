Burble Creativity Appoints Amelia Soriano as CEO to Scale Immersive Technology Platform

Amelia Soriano, CEO Burble Logo Burble Immersive Story Tent

In her role as CEO, Amelia will lead Burble's strategy to scale commercialization of the company's products, apps, platform and related immersive technologies.

As a technologist, product leader and human-centered designer, I am honored to lead Burble to its next stage.” — Amelia Soriano

MURRIETA, CA, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Burble Creativity, Inc. ( www.burblecreativity.com ), an immersive experience technology company that transforms stories into imagination-sparking sensory experiences through its patented MDI™ (Minimally Defined Immersive) platform combining light, sound and narrative, is proud to announce the appointment of Amelia Soriano as its new Chief Executive Officer (CEO). Ms. Soriano will assume the role immediately, succeeding Jay Goth, who transitions to CFO, as part of the company's next-stage growth strategy."Amelia brings the perfect blend of product innovation, agile execution and mission-driven passion to lead Burble into its commercial, impact-oriented next chapter," said Taylor Cole, Founder of Burble Creativity. "Her experience leading technology, product and cross-discipline teams will help us scale our immersive storytelling platform and deepen our commitment to neurodiversity, creative engagement and sensory-positive design."A Proven Leader in Technology, Product & InnovationMs. Soriano has served as Chief Technology Officer (CTO) at Burble Creativity since 2022, where she rebuilt the company's foundation for scale—redesigning the tent, hardware components, BLE tooling, mobile app, and MDI™ platform architecture. Under her technical leadership, she reduced manufacturing costs by 30-40% while accelerating speed to market, positioning Burble for commercial-scale production.Previously, Ms. Soriano led product innovation at TOCA Football, launching multiple products serving tens of thousands of users and driving exponential business growth. Her earlier career spans product development, systems architecture, SaaS, and digital transformation across Logistics/Supply Chain Management, Fintech, Aerospace and Franchise sectors.Former CEO Jay Goth, a board member and current CFO of Burble Creativity, stated, "Amelia was born for this. Her drive, energy and vision is contagious, and I look forward to supporting her and helping her achieve her goals for the company. The timing is perfect, as we are preparing to launch our first products in 2026. Her technological experience and passion for innovation is just what is needed to drive Burble to the next level."Vision for the FutureIn her role as CEO, Amelia will lead Burble's strategy to scale commercialization of the company's products, apps, platform and related immersive technologies, while strengthening the company's outreach to families, educators, therapists and neurodiversity-support organizations.Her priorities include:• Expanding product adoption and go-to-market operations for the Story Tent and associated apps• Partnering with education, hospitality and medical centers to create unique immersive environments on-site• Deepening evidence-based partnerships with researchers, clinicians and neurodiversity advocates• Integrating the latest AI technologies to enhance the user experience• The creation of Burble Neuro Foundation, a nonprofit dedicated to improving the lives of the neurodivergent• Scaling the company's investment initiatives to support manufacturing, distribution and global reach• Reinforcing Burble's brand positioning at the intersection of creativity, calm-attentiveness and sensory support"As a technologist, product leader and human-centered designer, I am honored to lead Burble to its next stage," said Ms. Soriano. "We will continue to innovate sensory rich, imagination-sparking environments that empower users, particularly children on the autism spectrum, to engage, learn and explore their creative potential. Our mission has never been clearer: to reconnect imagination in a world of screens, and to serve communities often left behind by one-size-fits-all experiences."About Burble Creativity, Inc.Burble Creativity is a Southern California-based company that designs immersive storytelling experiences combining lights, sound, narrative and motion — with a particular focus on neurodivergent audiences. Through its patented MDI™ approach and the line of products, Burble aims to unlock imaginative engagement, promote calm attentiveness and enable creative self-expression. With the elevation of Amelia Soriano to CEO, Burble is positioned to accelerate its impact, drive commercial scale and further embed its technology into educational, therapeutic and family-friendly settings globally. For more information, visit www.burblecreativity.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.