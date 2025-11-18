Submit Release
Coco Mbassi – New Album: Ewekedi Part 1

Close-up portrait of a Black woman’s face in warm brown and gold tones, shown from forehead to chin with detailed eyes, nose, and lips. The left side features the vertical text “EWEKEDI – PART I” and the bottom right shows the name “COCO MBASSI". Soft abs

EWEKEDI - Part I - Album cover

A serene forest scene with a glowing green and golden light over a still pond. Blue butterflies and small orange fish appear around the water. Centered text reads “EWEKEDI – PART I,” followed by a numbered tracklist: I. Mbémbé II. I Love You More (Ndól’é

EWEKEDI - Part I - Album back cover

the symbol, the words “MULOTI CONNECTIONS” appear in bold gold lettering.

Muloti Connections - Logo

A bold fusion of sound, soul and storytelling.

LONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Coco Mbassi’s Ewekedi is not about reinvention. It’s about revelation.

The album features the Coco we discovered on Sepia, and whom we continued to love on Sisea, Jóa and Ashuka Series, distilled into one luminous essence. Her newest project is the sum of nearly 30 years of distinctive vocals, artistry and fearless exploration.

Across eight tracks, Mbassi embarks on a journey of freedom and joy, weaving sounds that breathe and soar. Here, jazz flirts with zouk, makossa converses with classical music, and borders dissolve effortlessly, hallmarks of an artist who has graced the world’s greatest stages and collaborated with legends.

In Coco Mbassi’s universe, genres don’t collide; they embrace, blending like colours on a living musical canvas. From the opening track, Mbémbé (“weeping” in Duala), the surprise is palpable. With raw vocal power, Mbassi mourns the destruction of our planet. Her polyphonic mastery, all layered harmonies and intricate progressions, reaches new heights, inviting multiple listening sessions to capture its richness.

Ewekedi resists definition. It’s a mirror to our times and a tender invitation to love ourselves and one another. Featuring guest artists like Joyce Babatunde, whose spoken word on Nero 911 is profoundly moving, this album marks Coco Mbassi’s radiant return, celebrating life and connection. And the journey isn’t over: Ewekedi Part II will be expected by summer 2026.

Featured Musicians

Spoken Word: Joyce Babatunde
Bass: Thierry Jasmin-Banaré, Guy Nsangue, Coco Mbassi
Guitars: Julien Pestre, Gil ‘Tease’ Escriva, Patrick Manouguian, Bobby James Nguimè
Piano: Georges Granville, Körnoar
Drums: Franck Mantegari, William Ombe, Hadrien Santos Da Silva
Percussion: William Ombe
Flutes: Ninon Valder

Steve Mekoudja, Artist and Author.

Release date: 15th December 2025
Produced by Muloti Connections
Contactez-nous pour la version française du communiqué de presse.

Coco Mbassi
Muloti Connections
Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR, Movie Industry, Music Industry, World & Regional


