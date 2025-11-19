Kalo & Associates Joins World Services Group as the Exclusive Legal Member for Albania

For more than three decades, Kalo & Associates has been dedicated to advancing legal standards in Albania and the wider region. Joining World Services Group allows us to deepen that impact...” — Aigest Milo, Executive Partner at Kalo & Associates

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- World Services Group (WSG) is pleased to announce that Kalo & Associates, a leading commercial law firm, has joined the WSG network as the exclusive legal member for Albania. The addition of this prominent law firm exemplifies the purposeful global expansion of WSG membership.Established in 1994, Kalo & Associates is recognized as one of the market leaders in Albania with significant contributions to the evolution of modern commercial legislation in areas of banking, commercial arbitration, concessions, renewable energy and insolvency.The firm has contributed significantly to modernizing legal practice in Albania by introducing structured practice areas and promoting key professional standards such as professional liability insurance, corporate social responsibility, pro bono service, and anti-corruption practices, helping elevate the overall quality and integrity of the legal profession.Kalo & Associates represents a diverse range of prominent business organizations and international financial institutions (IFIs), including numerous Fortune 500 companies. Kalo & Associates is consistently recognized by Chambers and Partners and The Legal 500 as one of Albania’s leading firms, reflecting its strong market position and trusted reputation.“For more than three decades, Kalo & Associates has been dedicated to advancing legal standards in Albania and the wider region. Joining World Services Group allows us to deepen that impact by working alongside top-tier professionals who share our values of excellence, collaboration, and service,” said Aigest Milo, Executive Partner at Kalo & Associates.To learn more about Kalo & Associates, click here About World Services Group (WSG)World Services Group (WSG) is the leading global network of independent professional services firms, providing an exclusive platform that connects members with elite legal, investment banking, and accounting professionals worldwide. The network comprises over 120 member firms operating in more than 150 jurisdictions, representing 23,000 professionals globally — delivering world-class expertise and collaborative client service through trusted, long-standing relationships.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.