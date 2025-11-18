November 18, 2025 - Attorney General Miyares Announces Resolution for Jewish Children Allegedly Subjected to Antisemitic Harassment

Commonwealth of Virginia

Office of the Attorney General Jason S. Miyares

Attorney General 202 North 9th Street

Richmond, Virginia 23219

804-786-2071

FAX 804-786-1991

Virginia Relay Service

800-828-1120 For media inquiries only, contact:

Shaun Kenney

This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Attorney General Miyares Announces Resolution for Jewish Children Allegedly Subjected to Antisemitic Harassment

Family Obtains Settlement After Claiming Their Children Experienced Antisemitic Harassment at Nysmith School for Gifted Children

RICHMOND, Va. – Attorney General Jason Miyares today announced that the Nysmith School for Gifted Children entered into a settlement agreement with a Jewish family who alleged their children were wrongfully expelled after they complained to the school about their 11-year-old daughter being harassed based on her Jewish religion and ethnic origin. The agreed resolution stems from a complaint that the family filed with the Attorney General’s Office of Civil Rights and requires the school to provide both monetary and equitable relief.

“Combating antisemitism is a top priority for my office. Every child deserves to learn in an environment free from hate, intimidation, or fear,” said Attorney General Jason Miyares. “As Attorney General, it is my duty to protect the civil rights of every student and ensure no one faces retaliation when speaking out against discrimination. No child should feel unsafe or unwelcome in a classroom in Virginia, and no parent should fear retaliation for defending their child.”

﻿The Attorney General recognized Nysmith’s willingness to resolve the matter by implementing a robust process of review. “I am glad the parties could come to an amicable resolution,” he said.

The family filed its complaint with the Office of Civil Rights stating that their children had experienced antisemitism at the School. The Office of Civil Rights issued a charge of discrimination against the School on July 29, 2025 alleging that peers derided the student for being “Israeli,” called Jews “baby killers” while looking at her, and taunted her about the death of her uncle, saying that they were glad he died in the October 7 attack, even though he had died years earlier. The Charge alleged that, the parents reported the antisemitic harassment to the headmaster and within two days, they received an email expelling all three of their children.

Under the terms of the agreement, in addition to monetary relief and implementing new policies and procedures, the school will issue a non-discrimination statement and establish a committee to evaluate, review, investigate, and recommend appropriate dispositions of discrimination complaints. In applying these policies, the School adopted and will use the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (“IHRA”) definition of anti-Semitism including its contemporary examples. The School will engage an independent monitor to review the committee’s work and will provide staff annual antisemitism training and provide students annual age-appropriate education on antisemitism and the Holocaust, for the duration of the five-year term.

The Attorney General is authorized to act in this matter under the Virginia Human Rights Act and Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964.

# # #