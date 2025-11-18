The Leader’s Floor Lookout: Tuesday, November 18, 2025

In 2022, Biden’s Bureau of Land Management (BLM) replaced a 2020 Trump Administration plan for the National Petroleum Reserve in Alaska (NPR-A) with one that shuts down domestic energy production on the reserve, killing jobs, hurting Alaskan communities, and threatening our energy security.

The Biden BLM’s disastrous 2022 Integrated Activity Plan (IAP) Record of Decision (ROD) for NPR-A bars oil and gas leasing on nearly half of the reserve – an area specifically designated by Congress for energy production – leaving only 52 percent open for domestic production.

With this harmful plan, the Biden Administration put their “Green New Scam” agenda before the Alaskan people and the wellbeing of our country, ignoring the views of Alaska Native leaders in the region and imposing federal red-tape that blocks some of the state’s best resource development opportunities. The economic impacts from crushing development will only harm Alaska and hardworking Americans, cutting down on the good paying jobs and economic benefits that come with domestic production.

Today, House Republicans are bringing legislation to reverse this burdensome and damaging Biden-era plan to lock up NPR-A. It’s past time we unlock Alaska’s full potential and unleash its extensive energy resources, safeguarding jobs, shoring up energy security, and lowering costs for Americans.

Sen. Dan Sullivan’s legislation, S.J. Res. 80, reverses the Biden Bureau of Land Management's 2022 Integrated Activity Plan (IAP) Record of Decision (ROD) for the National Petroleum Reserve in Alaska that blocks oil and gas leasing on nearly half of the reserve, hurting energy production and crushing job creation.

House Republicans continue working to undo the damage the Biden Administration did to our energy sector and, in turn, our national security.

Last November, the Biden Administration’s Bureau of Land Management (BLM) approved a Resource Management Plan (RMP) Amendment for the Buffalo Field Office located in Buffalo, Wyoming, which guides the management of BLM lands, including land use allocations of areas available for further coal leasing consideration and those that are not.

Staying consistent with their radical ‘Green New Scam’ policies and anti-American energy agenda, the Biden Administration’s RMP Amendment locked up all 800,000 acres of land and 4.7 million acres of mineral estate administered by the Buffalo Field Office, allocating ZERO acres of BLM administered coal as available and making 48.12 billion short tons of coal unavailable for leasing consideration.

Wyoming produces around 40 percent of the nation’s coal, and the industry supports over 4,000 jobs in rural Wyoming, $1.9 billion in labor output through 2048, and millions of dollars in state revenue used to fund public education. This radical RMP Amendment essentially ended coal leasing in the area with the BLM accepting no new coal lease applications – crushing domestic energy production, endangering access to affordable, reliable American energy, killing jobs, and harming the economy in Wyoming.

Today, House Republicans are bringing forward legislation to overturn the Biden BLM’s disastrous RMP Amendment that crushes domestic production in Wyoming, unleashing American energy development, keeping energy prices affordable and reliable, and protecting Wyoming jobs and economy.

H.J. Res. 130, introduced by Rep. Harriet Hageman, reverses the rule submitted by Biden’s Bureau of Land Management relating to “Buffalo Field Office Record of Decision and Approved Resource Management Plan Amendment” that threatens Americans’ access to affordable and reliable energy by locking up 800,000 acres of land and 4.7 million acres of mineral estate, preventing future coal leasing, and blocking access to 48 billion short-tons of coal in Wyoming.

Energy security is national security. House Republicans won’t stop fighting to unleash American energy and keep the U.S. energy dominant by cutting Biden-era energy-crushing and job-killing regulations.