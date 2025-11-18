Trustworthy and Military Connect® Partner to Safeguard and Empower U.S. Service Members, Veterans, and Military Families

MilitaryConnect.com American Flag Patch

Collaboration will tailor Trustworthy’s secure platform for the military, integrating protection and preparedness within the Military Connect® ecosystem

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Trustworthy, a leading platform for organizing and protecting a family’s most important information, and Military Connect®, the verified military marketplace and benefits ecosystem, today announced a strategic partnership to deliver a secure, military-tailored experience to all who serve, all veterans, and all military family members.

Through this partnership, Trustworthy will customize its service to meet the unique operational and privacy needs of the military community—supporting active-duty Service Members, National Guard and Reserve components, Veterans, retirees, caregivers, Gold Star families, and dependents. The integration will be available directly through Military Connect®, aligning with its mission that “Every Day is Veterans Day.”

A security-first platform, tailored for military life

● Military-grade security posture with robust encryption, access controls, and privacy safeguards appropriate for families with heightened operational security needs.

● Deployment & PCS readiness workflows (checklists, document vaults, and family-plan templates) to keep orders, powers of attorney, medical documents, emergency contacts, and financial information organized and instantly accessible.

● Protected sharing for spouses, dependents, caregivers, and trusted advocates, with granular permissions and audit visibility.

● Caregiver & survivor support to reduce friction in moments of crisis—centralizing benefits, DD-214s, wills, life-insurance information, and survivor assistance resources.

● Benefits navigation through Military Connect® streamlines the discovery of partner offers and programs relevant to each family’s stage of service.

“Military families live with unique risks and responsibilities—often relocating, deploying, and making fast, high-stakes decisions,” said Nat Robinson, Founder & CEO of Trustworthy. “By tailoring Trustworthy for the military community and partnering with Military Connect®, we’re ensuring that sensitive family information is organized, protected, and ready the second it’s needed—without compromise. At Trustworthy, we believe Every Day is Veterans Day—and this partnership ensures that the respect, protection, and preparedness our heroes deserve extends to their families every day of the year.”

“Military Connect® is building a trusted ecosystem that empowers our community to verify once and access many benefits for life,” said Kevin T.K. Sullivan, Founder & CEO of Military Connect® and Lieutenant Colonel, U.S. Army (Ret.). “Trustworthy’s platform fits perfectly with that vision. Together, we’re giving those who serve—and the families who serve with them—peace of mind, real protection, and time back.”

How the partnership works

● Single, secure pathway: Verified Military Connect® members will be able to activate Trustworthy via Military Connect®, enabling a streamlined, privacy-forward experience.

● No-compromise privacy: Trustworthy will maintain strict data-isolation and encryption standards; Military Connect® verification enables benefits access without sharing private vault contents.

● Community value: Eligible members will gain access to exclusive Military Connect® offers and partner programs designed to lower costs and improve readiness across life’s key events.

Availability

The Trustworthy x Military Connect® experience will roll out in phases to verified Military Connect® members beginning Q1 2026, with early access invitations for Service Members, Veterans, and military families who pre-register through Military Connect®.

About Trustworthy

The Family Operating System® by Trustworthy is the secure, intelligent way for families to organize, protect, and act on their most important information. From documents and accounts to emergency plans and family records, Trustworthy’s AI-powered assistant automatically organizes, updates, and safeguards everything that matters most. Families rely on Trustworthy to stay prepared for everyday life and life’s defining moments — with privacy, security, and peace of mind built in.

Learn more at trustworthy.com

About Military Connect®

Military Connect® is a verified military marketplace and benefits ecosystem serving more than 30 million members of the U.S. Armed Forces community. Built by veterans for the military, Military Connect® enables secure verification, streamlined access to partner offers, and always-on support for Service Members, Veterans, and military families—because Every Day is Veterans Day.

Learn more at MilitaryConnect.com/join.

Together, Trustworthy and Military Connect® are creating a secure foundation for those who serve, built on the shared belief that Every Day is Veterans Day.

Media Contacts

Trustworthy

Nat Robinson, CEO

nat@trustworthy.com

Military Connect®

Kevin T.K. Sullivan, Founder & CEO

Sullivan@MilitaryConnect.com

