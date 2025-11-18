Deputy Minister Sello Seitlholo assesses innovative sanitation projects in Durban, 19 to 20 Nov

Deputy Minister of Water and Sanitation, Sello Seitlholo will lead a two-day Sanitation Month awareness campaign on World Toilet Day, undertaken by the Department of Water and Sanitation jointly with Water Research Commission, the University of KwaZulu Natal and eThekwini Metropolitan Municipality on 19 - 20 November 2025 in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal.

The two-day campaign will showcase innovative sanitation projects that aim to address challenges and develop innovative solutions for sanitation services to the community of eThekwini.

World Toilet Day is observed annually on 19 November, and South Africa will join the world to commemorate the day. This year’s theme is "Sanitation in a changing world," highlighting the need for future-ready, climate-resilient sanitation systems in the face of challenges like climate change, urbanization, and inequality. The campaign's tagline is: "We'll always need the toilet," which emphasises that safe sanitation is a constant necessity for health, dignity, and sustainable development.

Deputy Minister Seitlholo will on Wednesday 19 November 2025 visit Ekuthuleni (Shallcross) Aquonic Sanitation Project, where Water Research Commission has developed the water efficient sanitation systems, a technological innovation that aims to eliminate open defecation and provide dignified and climate resilient sanitation services to members of the community. The site visit will be followed by a community engagement with Shallcross community members.

On Thursday 20 November 2025, the Deputy Minister will lead a site inspection at KwaMashu Wastewater Treatment Plant, to assess the advanced sludge treatment technology called Latrine Dehydration and pasteurisation. Ladepa technology is used to treat mainly faecal sludge from on-site sanitation systems to produce dry pellets that are safe to handle and can be used as a soil conditioner. It was developed in partnership with Water Research Commission, eThekwini Municipality, and the University of KwaZulu Natal to find solutions for faecal sludge treatment.

Members of the media are invited to cover the two-day event as follows:

Day 1

Date: 19 November 2025

Time: 10h00

Venue: Shallcross Aquonic Sanitation Project, Ekuthuleni (Shallcross), Durban.

NB: The media doorstop will take place at this site.*

Day 2

Date: 20 November 2025

Time: 10h00

Venue: KwaMashu Wastewater Treatment Plant, KwaMashu, Durban.

NB: The media doorstop will take place at this site.*

Enquiries:

Mr Sanku Tsunke

Media accreditations and confirmations

Cell: 066 299 2915

E-mail: [tsunkes@dws.gov.za](mailto:tsunkes@dws.gov.za)

Ms Zama Zulu

Media accreditations and confirmations

Cell: 081 521 8197

E-mail: [zamazulu@wrc.co.za](mailto:zamazulu@wrc.co.za)

#ServiceDeliveryZA

