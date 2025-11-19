Can Mt. Fuji Rocks Solve The Energy Crisis? International press conference on a unique form of alternative energy

Mt. Fuji

A Taiwanese research team is set to show the world a ground-breaking method to deliver innovative solutions to the global energy and climate crisis.

We have conducted numerous experiments and found that different materials have different particle properties,” — Andy Shih, head of research

LONDON/OSAKA, JAPAN, November 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- LumiFusion Green Energy has developed a revolutionary technology which they will demonstrate in Osaka, Japan on December 12, proving, they claim, that they have discovered one of the cleanest, renewable energy sources in modern times Since 2017, the company has been experimenting with ways to connect solar energy with 'advanced gravity', and, in a world exclusive press conference next month, they will unveil a technique to activate and collide particles in volcanic rock , thus releasing an innovative new supply of renewable energy.Head of research, Andy Shih, says that heat released from connecting advanced solar energy and what he describes as ‘advanced gravity’ with the collision of thermos and gravitation, causes the movement of charged particles, thus generating an electromagnetic field which, once stabilised, produces electricity.“We have conducted numerous experiments and found that different materials have different particle properties,” he explains. “The particles of Mt. Fuji’s volcanic rock are the most stable and efficient. We have proved, in our experiments, that the technique of generating energy from Mt. Fuji rock is entirely different from the current principle of energy extraction to generate electricity. Our methodology is a non-intrusive extraction of material energy on Earth, resulting in zero pollution, low costs, no accidents and energy independence. This clearly demonstrates the potential of Mt. Fuji to become one of the cleanest renewable energy sources ever found.”LumiFusion Green Energy is inviting media, investors and other interested parties to attend the demonstration, to be held at The Marriott Hotel, Osaka, Japan at 14.00 on December 12.*Sponsorship of flights and accommodation may be available to accredited journalists.ENDS

