Enteral Nutrition Market to Reach USD $18.28 Billion by 2029 at 8.2% CAGR

Enteral Nutrition Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How Big Is The Enteral Nutrition Market In 2025?

The enteral nutrition market size has significantly expanded in the past few years. Its value is set to rise from $12.44 billion in 2024 to $13.31 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.0%. The historic period's growth is credited to factors such as clinical demand, hospital and clinical environments, surgical procedures, advancements in feeding tubes, and heightened awareness.

The market size of enteral nutrition is predicted to exhibit robust growth in the coming years, reaching $18.29 billion in 2029 with an 8.3% Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR). This predicted growth during the forecast period can be linked to factors such as tailored patient care, chronic health situations, home-based healthcare services, individualized meal plans, and an increase in gastrointestinal disorders. Trends projected for this period involve improvement in administration methodologies, technologies for tube placement, customizable nutrition strategies, development of immunonutrition, and at-home enteral feeding kits.

What Are The Key Driving Factors For The Growth Of The Enteral Nutrition Market?

The rise in chronic illness prevalence is anticipated to fuel the demand for enteral nutrition. Chronic or non-communicable diseases (NCDs) are conditions that generally progress slowly and last for a prolonged period. They encompass cardiovascular diseases, diabetes, respiratory ailments, cancer, chronic kidney disease, neurological diseases, rheumatoid arthritis, and other autoimmune diseases. For patients struggling to eat or maintain adequate nutrition due to their illness or its treatments, enteral nutrition can function as a supportive intervention. For instance, the American Cancer Society, Inc., a voluntary health organization aiming to eradicate cancer in the US, reported in its 2023 report that the number of new liver cancer cases diagnosed in females increased from 12,660 in 2022 to 13,230 in 2023. Furthermore, the International Diabetes Federation, a non-profit diabetes organization based in Belgium, revealed statistics in December 2021 that reported 537 million adults (between 20 and 79 years) living with diabetes, and 6.7 million people dying from diabetes in 2021. Nevertheless, by 2030, it is predicted that diabetes will afflict 643 million people globally. Consequently, the surge in the prevalence of chronic diseases is propelling the enteral nutrition market.

Who Are The Key Players In The Enteral Nutrition Industry?

Major players in the enteral nutrition market include:

• Cardinal Health Inc.

• Nestle S.A.

• Fresenius Kabi AG

• Abbott Laboratories

• Medtronic Inc.

• Danone S.A.

• Becton, Dickinson and Company

• Otsuka Pharmaceutical Factory

• Boston Scientific Corporation

• Hormel Foods Corporation

What Are The Upcoming Trends Of Enteral Nutrition Market In The Globe?

One significant trend emerging in the enteral nutrition market is that of product innovation. Major industry players are focusing their efforts on inventing techno-savvy and innovative solutions in order to solidify their market standing. For example, VGM Wound Care, a resource and community centre based in the UK with a specialization in wound care, launched the Enteral Nutrition Guide in August 2023. The guide, a resource-rich compilation of essential insights, protocols and instructions, is designed to help HME providers easily integrate enteral nutrition into their wound care businesses. VGM Wound Care's Enteral Nutrition Guide marks a substantial leap forward for wound care businesses aiming to enhance patient care and broaden their service offerings. This resource, filled with essential information and advice, allows HME providers to seamlessly integrate enteral nutrition into their wound care services.

What Segments Are Covered In The Enteral Nutrition Market Report?

The enteral nutritionmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Product Type: Standard Enteral Nutrition, Enteral Nutrition For Chronic Illness

2) By Nutrition Type: Proteins, Carbohydrates, Multi Vitamins, Antioxidants, Amino Acids, Fibers, Minerals, Other Nutritional Types

3) By Patient Type: Adults, Pediatric

4) By Application: Cancer, Critical Care, Diabetes, Gastrointestinal Diseases, Other Applications

5) By Distribution Channel: Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies

Subsegments:

1) By Standard Enteral Nutrition: Polymeric Formulas, Oligomeric Formulas, Blenderized Or Whole Food Formulas

2) By Enteral Nutrition For Chronic Illness: Disease-Specific Formulas, High-Protein Formulas, Specialized Formulas

Which Region Is Expected To Lead The Enteral Nutrition Market By 2025?

In the 2025 Global Market Report for Enteral Nutrition, North America was reported to have the largest market size in 2024. The report forecasts growth and includes market analysis for regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

