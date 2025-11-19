Deftsoft Strengthens Its Position as a Global Leader in IT and Digital Solutions

Deftsoft powers global business innovation with exceptional IT, mobile app, blockchain, metaverse, AEM, digital marketing, and next-gen AI development services.

In today’s competitive digital landscape, innovation and adaptability are key, and we take pride in helping our clients around the globe stay at the forefront with our cutting-edge digital solutions.” — Amaneet Singh Brar, CEO, Deftsoft

MOHALI, PUNJAB, INDIA, November 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Deftsoft, a leading IT company in India, continues to strengthen its position as an industry frontrunner, not only in India but worldwide, by delivering cutting-edge technology solutions and measurable digital success to clients. The company's major highlight is the domains in which it operates, which cover most modern technologies and address many modern business problems. These domains include Blockchain, mobile app development , the metaverse, Digital marketing, AEM, and AI. With a mission to bridge businesses and innovation, Deftsoft offers a comprehensive suite of services that combine strategy, creativity, and technology, helping enterprises unlock growth in the digital-first era.It's been 20 years now, from startups to well-established companies, Deftsoft has become a trusted partner for businesses seeking end-to-end digital transformation across the globe. Its client-centric approach, strong technical capabilities, and commitment to excellence have positioned it among the Top IT Companies in India and beyond.Empowering Businesses with Comprehensive Digital ServicesDeftsoft’s service portfolio spans multiple domains, offering businesses everything they need to establish, grow, and optimize their digital presence.1. Web & Mobile App Development:Recognized as one of the Best Android and iOS App Development Companies in India, Deftsoft has experts with extensive industry experience who build modern, innovative applications that drive user engagement and deliver unique features. Additionally, the company's web development services are top-notch, and they have been delivering feature-rich websites to their clients.2. Blockchain & AI Development:As a forward-thinking Blockchain Development Company in India, Deftsoft designs secure, transparent, and decentralized solutions tailored to industries like finance, healthcare, supply chain, and retail. Its AI-driven development services empower organizations through automation, analytics, and intelligent process optimization. AI will lead the modern tech world, and Deftsoft is quickly adapting to this new digital trend by offering not only AI development services but also integrating AI into other services for faster, more efficient operations.3. Digital Marketing & SEO Services:Deftsoft is widely regarded as the best Digital Marketing Company in Mohali, India, offering a complete range of SEO, PPC, content marketing, and social media marketing services. With a data-driven approach and a blend of modern marketing strategies integrated with AI, Deftsoft has consistently delivered satisfactory results for its clients for a long time now.4. AEM Integration & Cloud Solutions:Specializing in Adobe Experience Manager (AEM) integration, migration, and customization, Deftsoft helps enterprises deliver personalized, consistent user experiences across platforms. Its AWS cloud solutions further enable scalability, security, and efficient application management for businesses worldwide.5. Metaverse and 3D Game Development:With experts in developing AR and VR solutions, Deftsoft is definitely among the top 3D game development companies, which also helps them with their metaverse development services. Deftsoft has helped multiple clients turn their innovative ideas into reality through its top-notch services.Driving Innovation in Emerging TechnologiesThe main ingredient of Deftsoft’s success lies in its ability to anticipate and adapt to modern technological trends. Whether it is blockchain and the metaverse in the past or the recent explosion of AI across industries, Deftsoft has always remained at the forefront of introducing modern technologies into its services. It has thus delivered the best possible results to its clients for the past 20 years.Its metaverse and blockchain development services enable brands to enter new digital spaces and leverage Web3 innovation. At the same time, its AI integration capabilities streamline operations, improve decision-making, and create personalized customer experiences.Commitment to Skill Development and Community GrowthAlong with the excellent services offered by Deftsoft, the company is also proudly involved in nurturing the next generation to catch up in this technologically advanced digital landscape. Deftsoft Internship Program is one of the most recognized and most effective IT training programs currently in Chandigarh and Mohali.Through practical learning and real-world project exposure, the program helps aspiring developers and marketers gain industry-ready skills, bridging the gap between academic knowledge and corporate expertise.About DeftsoftFounded in Mohali, India, Deftsoft is a global IT and digital solutions company offering services in web and mobile app development, blockchain, AI, AEM, AWS, and digital marketing. With a strong international client base and a commitment to innovation, Deftsoft continues to deliver high-quality, scalable, and future-ready solutions that help businesses achieve digital success.

