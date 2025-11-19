Wedding Service Market Set to Reach $361.59 Billion by 2029

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Wedding Service Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Expected Cagr For The Wedding Service Market Through 2025?

There has been a swift enlargement in the wedding service market size in recent times. It is predicted to expand from $217.85 billion in 2024 to $240.32 billion in 2025, marking a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.3%. The historic growth is attributed to factors such as the impact of cultural and religious customs on wedding ceremonies, societal significance and expectations related to weddings, increased economic wealth and levels of disposable income, the influence of high profile celebrity weddings, and the evolving trends in wedding fashion and the bridal industry.

In the coming years, the wedding service market is predicted to experience an accelerated expansion, reaching $361.59 billion in 2029 with a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 10.8%. This expected growth may be due to the broadening of wedding-focused media and content, the emphasis on family values and ceremonial occasions, rise in the interest of destination weddings, evolving demographics coupled with diverse wedding traditions, and an increasing preference for personalization and customization in wedding services. Key trends to lookout in the forecast period include progress in wedding photography and videography technology, the fusion of virtual and augmented reality in wedding preparations, emphasis on sustainable and environment-friendly weddings, the creation of AI-powered wedding planning tools, and advancements in wedding venue technology and facilities.

What Are The Key Factors Driving Growth In The Wedding Service Market?

The anticipated rise in marriage numbers is set to stimulate growth within the wedding services sector in the forthcoming period. Weddings are recognized as lawful and socially accepted bonds, typically between a man and a woman, that are regulated by laws, norms, traditions, beliefs, and attitudes. These rules clarify the rights and responsibilities of the partners involved and bestow recognition upon their children. Wedding services contribute to and enhance these unions by offering experience, reducing tension, ensuring smooth organization, and making the wedding occasion personalized and unforgettable. For instance, the report from the Office for National Statistics, a government agency of the UK, found that there were 246,897 marriages in England and Wales in 2022. This represents a comeback to the marriage rates seen before the COVID-19 pandemic. The report also noted a record-breaking number of same-sex marriages in 2024, reaching 7,800, constituting 3.2% of all marriages. Among them, the number of female same-sex marriages peaked at 4,896. As a result, the escalating numbers of marriages are projected to spur the growth of the wedding services industry.

What Are The Top Players Operating In The Wedding Service Market?

• BBJ Linen

• Generation Tux

• David Stark Design

• Couture Events

• Easton Events

• Geller Events

• Bridal Bliss

• Oren Co

• Amorology LLC

• LISA VORCE CO

What Are The Future Trends Of The Wedding Service Market?

Leading entities in the wedding services market are prioritizing the creation of innovative products such as dedicated wedding collections to cater to various customer tastes and boost their market visibility. Wedding collections encompass meticulously crafted sets of wedding essentials like bridal attire, accessories, decorative items, and photography packages aimed at providing a unified theme or style. Such collections make the decision-making process easier for couples by providing them with coordinated options for their special occasion. For example, H.Bloom, Inc., a US-based e-commerce firm, introduced a wedding collection in April 2023, specifically designed for elopements, catering to couples who desire simple wedding flower arrangements. This collection offers easy-to-choose flower arrangements, optimally suited for couples who are preparing for elopements or micro-weddings, thereby making the process less daunting. Each artfully created item, including a breathtaking bridal bouquet and boutonniere, guarantees elegance and fashion. The flexibility of the collection allows it to be effortlessly paired with other arrangements, culminating in a harmoniously stunning wedding decoration.

Comprehensive Segment-Wise Insights Into The Wedding Service Market

The wedding servicemarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Destination Wedding, Local Wedding

2) By Service Type: Videography And Photography, Catering Services, Decoration Services, Transport Services, Wedding Planning Services, Other Service Types

3) By Planning Type: Full Planning Services, Partial Planning Services, Day Of Coordination

4) By Booking Type: Online Booking, Offline Booking

Subsegments:

1) By Destination Wedding: International Destination Weddings, Domestic Destination Weddings, Beach Weddings, Resort Weddings

2) By Local Wedding: Urban Local Weddings, Rural Local Weddings, Traditional Venue Weddings, Outdoor Weddings

Global Wedding Service Market - Regional Insights

In 2024, the Asia-Pacific region dominated the wedding service market. The report on the wedding service market encompasses regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

