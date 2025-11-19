Water and Wastewater Treatment For Food And Beverage Industry Market Anticipated to Grow at 7.6% CAGR Through 2029

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s Water and Wastewater Treatment For Food And Beverage Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How Big Is The Water and Wastewater Treatment For Food And Beverage Industry Market In 2025?

The market size for water and wastewater treatment in the food and beverage industry has seen robust growth in recent years. It is predicted to rise from $42.8 billion in 2024 to $45.71 billion in 2025, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.8%. Factors contributing to historical growth include strict environmental laws, emphasis on corporate social responsibility, heightened concerns about water scarcity, increasing consumer demand for eco-friendly products, and risk mitigation for managing reputation.

The market size for water and wastewater treatment within the food and beverage sector is anticipated to witness robust expansion in the coming years, reaching $61.29 billion by 2029 with a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7.6%. The substantial growth predicted in this period can be ascribed to worldwide efforts towards water preservation, strategies to adapt to climate change, application of circular economy principles, the need for supply chain sustainability, public consciousness, and brand reputation. The forecast period will likely see the rise of key trends such as the deployment of intelligent water technologies, partnerships with technology providers, a move towards decentralized treatment systems, increasing worries regarding water quality and safety, and the adoption of circular economy methods.

What Are The Key Driving Factors For The Growth Of The Water and Wastewater Treatment For Food And Beverage Industry Market?

The increase in water usage in the food and drink industry significantly fuels the growth of the water and wastewater treatment market specific to this sector. Water usage pertains to the volume of water taken out and not given back to the source. Companies within the food and beverage industry utilize water and wastewater treatment approaches to adhere to strict water quality standards and to adequately manage the water waste emitting from their facilities, in order to comply with environmental laws. For example, in November 2023, the World Wildlife Fund (WWF), an American non-profit entity, stated that the food and drink industry is responsible for 70% of global freshwater usage. As such, the escalated water usage within the food and drinks sector serves as a catalyst for the growth of the water and wastewater treatment industry.

Who Are The Key Players In The Water and Wastewater Treatment For Food And Beverage Industry Industry?

Major players in the Water and Wastewater Treatment For Food And Beverage Industry include:

• Suez Environment S.A.

• Veolia Environnement S.A.

• Xylem Inc.

• DuPont de Nemours Inc.

• 3M Company

• Pentair plc

• The Dow Chemical Company

• BASF SE

• Kurita Water Industries Ltd.

• Bio-Microbics Inc.

What Are The Main Trends, Positively Impacting The Growth Of Water and Wastewater Treatment For Food And Beverage Industry Market?

The wave of technological innovation is a prominent trend in the water and wastewater management sphere for the food and beverage industry. Key players in this market are investing in the inclusion of innovative technologies in their water and wastewater treatment offerings to better cater to the needs of the food and beverage sector. For instance, in April 2023, US-based firm AquiSense, known for its water treatment and disinfection solutions, introduced its new system, PearlAqua Deca 30C. This water disinfection system can be used in a variety of sizes of point-of-use applications. It's particularly well-suited for commercial and industrial water purification, food and beverage processing, residential use, and even soda machines. The PearlAqua Deca 30C utilizes UV-C LED technology to secure a 99.99% reduction in pathogens at four gallons per minute (15 litres per minute). Notable features of the system include automatic on-and-off switching or external trigger, customizable alarm outputs, and dynamic power regulation.

What Segments Are Covered In The Water and Wastewater Treatment For Food And Beverage Industry Market Report?

The water and wastewater treatment for food and beverage industrymarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Water Treatment, Wastewater Treatment

2) By Offering: Treatment Technologies, Treatment Chemicals, Process Control and Automation, Design, Engineering, and Construction Services, Operation and Maintenance Services

3) By Cluster: Dairy, Cheese, Ice Cream, Non-alcoholic Beverages, Prepared Food, Powdered Food, Alcoholic Beverages, Meat, Poultry, and Seafood, Fruits and Vegetables, Other Clusters

Subsegments:

1) By Water Treatment: Filtration, Disinfection, Reverse Osmosis, Ion Exchange, Softening, Chemical Treatment

2) By Wastewater Treatment: Biological Treatment, Chemical Treatment, Physical Treatment, Tertiary Treatment, Sludge Treatment, Membrane Technology

Which Region Is Expected To Lead The Water and Wastewater Treatment For Food And Beverage Industry Market By 2025?

In 2024, the Asia-Pacific region dominated the market for water and wastewater treatment in the food and beverage industry. The market study covered various regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

