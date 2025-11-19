Wastewater Treatment Service Market Size Worth $89.42 Billion by 2029 - Exclusive Report The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How Much Is The Wastewater Treatment Service Market Worth?

In recent times, there's been a consistent growth in the wastewater treatment service market size. Predictions show an increase from $67.95 billion in 2024 to $70.77 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.2%. Factors contributing to this growth during the historical period include strict environmental laws, growing urbanization and industrialization, increasing issues with water scarcity, heightened public awareness, corporate accountability, and economic development.

The market size of wastewater treatment service is anticipated to experience robust growth in the coming years, with projections of it reaching $89.42 billion in 2029, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.0%. This expected surge during the forecast period aligns with ongoing regulatory constraints, initiatives for reusing water, a rising focus on a circular economy, expanding corporate sustainability objectives, and a growing population coupled with urbanization trends. The forecast period also points to significant trends such as advanced technology, swift technological innovations, practices of circular economy, decentralized wastewater treatment, efforts towards energy efficiency and sustainability, along with public-private partnerships (ppps).

What Are The Factors Driving The Wastewater Treatment Service Market?

The projected growth of the wastewater treatment service market is largely attributed to rising environmental regulations. These regulations, which encompass existing and future laws, rules, permissions, or regulations pertaining to environmental protection, human health, and safety, necessitate wastewater treatment to protect public health and the environment. The European Commission, for example, updated Directive 98/15/EC in October 2022 with the aim of mitigating pollution, decreasing energy consumption and greenhouse gas emissions, and improving water quality by managing urban wastewater pollution and mandating EU nations to keep track of pathogens in wastewater. As a result, the amplified environmental regulations are fueling the expansion of the wastewater treatment service market.

Who Are The Major Players In The Wastewater Treatment Service Market?

Major players in the Wastewater Treatment Service include:

• Buckman Laboratories International Inc.

• Innospec Inc.

• Enviro Systems Inc.

• Veolia Water Technologies

• Suez SA

• Xylem Inc.

• Evoqua Water Technologies LLC

• Thermax Limited

• Wog Group

• Ecolab Inc.

What Are The Main Trends, Positively Impacting The Growth Of Wastewater Treatment Service Market?

The growing trend of product innovation is becoming increasingly prominent in the wastewater treatment service market. Several leading companies in this market are embracing novel technologies to maintain their market standing. For example, ABB Ltd., a Switzerland-based company that specializes in automation and electrification technology, made a significant move in February 2022. It introduced the ABB Ability Smart Solution for Wastewater, marking the first of a series of digital solutions aimed at enhancing efficiency in water sector operations and reducing energy consumption. This solution involves ongoing monitoring and automation to drive new wastewater technology, achieving energy savings of up to 25% in aeration and pumping processes, along with a 10% reduction in chemical usage.

Which Segment Accounted For The Largest Wastewater Treatment Service Market Share?

The wastewater treatment servicemarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Service: Designing And Engineering Consult, Building And Installation Services, Operation And Process Control, Maintenance Service, Other Services

2) By Application: Chemical And Pharmaceutical, Oil And Gas, Food, Pulp And Paper, Metal And Mining, Power Generation, Other Applications

3) By End-User: Municipal, Industrial

Subsegments:

1) By Designing And Engineering Consult: Feasibility Studies, System Design And Planning, Environmental Impact Assessments

2) By Building And Installation Services: Construction Of Treatment Facilities, Installation of Treatment Equipment, System Integration Services

3) By Operation And Process Control: Process Monitoring And Control, Performance Optimization, Compliance Reporting

4) By Maintenance Service: Routine Maintenance, Emergency Repair Services, Equipment Replacement Services

5) By Other Services: Training And Support, Laboratory Testing And Analysis, Regulatory Compliance Assistance

What Are The Regional Trends In The Wastewater Treatment Service Market?

In 2024, North America led the market for wastewater treatment service and the fastest projected growth is anticipated to be in the Asia-Pacific region. The wastewater treatment service market report studies the following regions: Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

