PowerBros and DesignKit Announced as New Sponsors of The M365 Show Podcast

STUTTGART, BADEN-WüRTTEMBERG, GERMANY, November 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The M365 Show Podcast is pleased to announce PowerBros and DesignKit.cz as new official sponsors, strengthening its mission to highlight leading companies innovating within the Microsoft 365 and Power Platform ecosystem. The podcast also expands sponsorship availability to partners in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, India, and Germany, reflecting its rapidly growing global audience.About The M365 Show PodcastThe M365 Show Podcast focuses on practical insights, tools, and expert voices from across the Microsoft Cloud. Hosted on podcast.m365.show, the platform is built for IT professionals, makers, developers, consultants, and anyone working with Microsoft 365, Power Platform, Azure, and the broader Microsoft ecosystem.The podcast continues to grow steadily, now reaching over 100.000 followers on LinkedIn, with engagement increasing weekly. With a commitment to consistency and real-world value, The M365 Show Podcast publishes two episodes every day, giving listeners a constant stream of fresh, relevant content covering automation, governance, adoption, app development, and Microsoft Cloud strategy.PowerBros: Automation, Security, and Modernization for Microsoft 365PowerBros helps organizations streamline work processes, eliminate manual tasks, and improve the security and governance of Microsoft 365 and Power Platform environments. Their services include workflow automation, detailed system audits, and custom app development designed to reduce operational friction and accelerate business efficiency.Through clear communication, modern engineering standards, and tailored solutions, PowerBros supports companies seeking stronger security, optimized operations, and simplified digital transformation.DesignKit.cz: From Figma to Power Apps in a Single WorkflowDesignKit brings a new level of speed and consistency to Power Apps development. The platform enables teams to design complete Power Apps interfaces directly in Figma, validate components, manage dependencies, and export final controls or YAML for use in Canvas Apps.By removing weeks of manual layout and styling work, DesignKit ensures consistent design systems, cleaner collaboration between designers and developers, and dramatically faster delivery from concept to production.Global Sponsorship ExpansionWith growing international listenership and demand from enterprise vendors, The M365 Show Podcast is now accepting sponsors from four key Microsoft Cloud markets:United StatesUnited KingdomCanadaAustraliaIndiaGermanyThis expansion allows Microsoft-focused companies worldwide to reach a highly engaged audience of cloud architects, admins, developers, makers, and IT decision-makers.

