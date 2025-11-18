Hive Pro recognized in the 2025 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Exposure Assessment Platforms

Hive Pro platform sets the new standard for exposure management.

VA, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hive Pro a global leader in Threat Exposure Management is proud to announce today that it has been recognized in the 2025 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Exposure Assessment Platform. We believe this recognition underscores Hive Pro's disruptive and unified approach to solving the pervasive and often ineffective vulnerability management problem by effectively eliminating enterprise exposure to cyber threats.Hive Pro has also been recognized in Gartner research:Industry Recognition: Since 2023, Hive Pro has been recognized as a Sample Vendor in the Hype Cycle for Security Operations for three consecutive yearsCustomer Satisfaction: Hive Pro has received a rating of 4.9/5 based on 13 reviews on Gartner Peer Insights by its customers in the Exposure Assessment Platforms category.Technical Depth: Hive Pro provides coverage over 300K CVEs, 353 threat actors and over 5000 attacks in the platform, one of the most comprehensive coverages in the industry today.“Exposure management is an integral component of today’s cybersecurity programs , if you're not assessing your cyber exposure, attackers already are. We are very thrilled to receive an honorable mention in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Exposure Assessment Platforms report”said Sarfaraz Kazi, Co-founder & CTO at Hive Pro.“We would consistently find thousands of vulnerabilities that were hard to prioritize, we want to know what are the vulnerabilities that are being exploited right now and things we really need to pay attention to today", said Matt Walker, CISO and Managing Director, Goosehead insurance. Today Hive Pro is indispensable and would require multiple FTEs to replace it, he further added.The Hive Pro platform is distinguished in the industry today by going beyond theoretical risk score to validating the exposures through attack simulation, with the existing security controls in place.The platform’s core differentiator is its comprehensive approach:Full CTEM Coverage: Hive Pro is the only Exposure Management platform designed to address all five phases of a Continuous Threat Exposure Management (CTEM) program within a single, unified platform. Watch LIVE platform demo Actionable Insights: Security leaders can now test risk with a single click, moving from risk assumption to informed decision-making regarding vulnerability resolution.“We believe this mention is the testament of the hard work being put up by the product teams, our threat research team at HiveForce labs, and the teams across the globe. Our singular mission is to enable organizations to proactively stop attacks”, said Jeelan Poola, Chief Product Offer, Hive Pro. We firmly believe in the power of the security community and make HiveForce labs intelligence and research available for everyone, you can sign up here , he further mentioned.“Organizations have stacked multiple point security products on each other inhibiting the speed of security operations and bloating the cost; Hive Pro not only reduces cyber-attacks but also enable vendor consolidation and reduce operational costs, by offering code to cloud scanners, and a unified risk view across digital surfaces in one single platform”, said Anand Choudha, CEO & President, Hive Pro, Inc.Gartner Disclaimers:Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Exposure Assessment Platforms, Mitchell Schneider, Dhivya Phoole, Jonathan Nuez, November 10, 2025.Gartner, Hype Cycle for Security Operations, 2025, Jonathan Nunez, Darren Livingstone, 23 June 2025GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved.Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.About Hive ProHive Pro is a global threat exposure management company that enables organizations to proactively stop attacks. By combining vulnerabilities from multiple sources, adding actionable threat intelligence and business context, Hive Pro delivers solutions that ensure robust and proactive cyber defense in one single platform. To learn more, visit www.hivepro.com For any inquiries, please contact:Dan Schoenbaumdan@hivepro.com

