Space Launch Services Industry Report: Competitive Landscape and Future Prospects

Space Launch Services Global Market Report 2025

The Business Research Company's Space Launch Services Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

Get 20% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE20 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Get 20% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE20 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors

What Is The Projected Market Size & Growth Rate Of The Space Launch Services Market?

The market size for space launch services has seen robust growth in recent years. A growth of $10.34 billion is anticipated in 2024, which is expected to rise to $11.82 billion in 2025, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.3%. The growth seen during this historical period is linked to increasing demands for satellite deployment, expansion in global telecommunications, national security and defense requirements, the surge in commercial space industry, the advancement of space tourism, market competition and a drive towards cost reduction.

Expectations suggest that the space launch services market will witness substantial growth in the coming years, reaching a market size of $21.55 billion in 2029, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.2%. This anticipated growth in the forecast period is linked to factors such as Mars and beyond exploration, lunar exploration initiatives, adoption of reusable launch vehicles, the monitoring of global climate, national space policies and investments, and exploration of space resources. The forecast period also expects significant trends including the growth in commercial space activities, a rise in small satellite launches, the diversification of launch vehicles, the incorporation of advanced technologies, the acceleration of launch and on-demand services, as well as public-private collaborations.

Download a free sample of the space launch services market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=7954&type=smp

What Is The Crucial Factor Driving The Global Space Launch Services Market?

The upswing in global satellite launches is projected to fuel the expansion of the space launch services market. This refers to the process of transporting a spacecraft from the Earth's surface to its atmosphere or into its orbits, via a carrier rocket that can handle a payload of spacecraft. Space launch services are primed to enhance satellite performance in earth orbits, conducting successful space missions via pre- and post-launch assistance such as management services, integration, logistics, telemetry support, cargo services, and more. As an example, the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development, a France-based intergovernmental organization, reported that by 2023, the number of functioning satellites in orbit had escalated from previous years to over 6,700 by 2022. Consequently, this upshot in global satellite launches is propelling the growth of the space launch services market.

Who Are The Emerging Players In The Space Launch Services Market?

Major players in the Space Launch Services include:

• Antrix Corporation Limited

• Airbus SE

• Arianespace SA

• Blue Origin LLC

• China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation

• China Great Wall Industry Corporation

• Eurockot Launch Services GmbH

• International Launch Services Inc.

• International Space Company Kosmotras

• Lockheed Martin Corporation

What Are The Prominent Trends In The Space Launch Services Market?

The key players in the market for space launch services are concentrated on producing innovative products such as satellites to reduce expenditure and widen space accessibility. They are also investigating orbit services and space tourism, thereby enlarging the commercial spaceflight industry. A satellite is an entity that revolves around a larger body like a planet or moon. It may either be natural, like the moon, or man-made, like communication satellites. As an illustration, Skyroot Aerospace, an aerospace firm based in India, propelled a Vikram-S in November 2022. This rocket marks the first privately constructed one in India. The goal of Skyroot Aerospace is to authenticate essential technologies for upcoming missions while providing launch solutions at reasonable prices. This progress represents a significant move towards incorporating private entities into India's space ecosystem and fostering innovation and cooperation.

What Segments Are Covered In The Space Launch Services Market Report?

The space launch servicesmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Service Type: Pre-Launch Services, Post-Launch Services

2) By Orbit: Low Earth Orbit, Medium Earth Orbit, Geosynchronous Orbit, Beyond Geosynchronous Orbit

3) By Payload: Satellite, Human Spacecraft, Cargo, Testing Probes, Stratollite

4) By Launch Platform: Land, Air, Sea

5) By End Use: Commercial, Military And Government

Subsegments:

1) By Pre-Launch Services: Launch Vehicle Integration, Mission Planning And Design, Payload Processing, Ground Support Equipment Services, Range Safety Services

2) By Post-Launch Services: Data Analysis And Telemetry, Payload Operations, Launch Vehicle Recovery, Mission Support Services, Reporting And Documentation

View the full space launch services market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/space-launch-services-global-market-report

Which Region Is Projected To Hold The Largest Market Share In The Global Space Launch Services Market?

In 2024, North America led the market in Space Launch Services. The report forecasts a growth for this region. It covers all regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Space Launch Services Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Space Militarization Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/space-militarization-global-market-report

Space On Board Computing Platform Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/space-on-board-computing-platform-global-market-report

Space Propellant Tank Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/space-propellant-tank-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company"

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.