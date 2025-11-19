Recreational Boating Market Set to Reach $46.66 Billion by 2029

The Business Research Company

What Is The Expected Cagr For The Recreational Boating Market Through 2025?

The market size for recreational boating has seen impressive growth in recent times. It is projected to rise from $32.87 billion in 2024 to $34.94 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.3%. Factors that can be credited for the growth in the past years include economic advancement and disposable income, an increase in boating tourism and leisure activities, the growing popularity of properties near water bodies, shifts in demographics and lifestyle choices, as well as environmental policies and green initiatives.

Anticipations suggest a prominent surge in the recreational boating market in the coming years, expanding to reach a whopping $46.66 billion by 2029 with a CAGR of 7.5%. The predicted growth during the forecast period can be associated with developments in rental and sharing services, market proliferation, globalization, safety and regulatory standards, as well as shifts in demographics and lifestyle trends. Heightened interest in boating tourism also contributes to the projected expansion. Within the forecast timeframe, we foresee trends such as electric propulsion technology, the integration of smart technology, an increase in water sports and activities, creative design and styling advancements, and a focus on wellness and comfort features.

What Are The Key Factors Driving Growth In The Recreational Boating Market?

The expansion of the tourism sector is set to boost the progression of the recreational boating market. Sometimes referred to as the travel industry, this sector interacts with elements such as hospitality, transportation, and accommodation, aiming to make the traveller's experience enjoyable and comfortable during their vacation or business trip. The key link between the tourism industry and activities such as recreational boating is highlighted by the report from the UN Tourism agency based in Spain. This report notes that around 790 million tourists made international trips in the initial seven months of 2024, marking an increase of about 11% compared to 2023. Thus, it is evident that the booming tourism industry is fueling the growth of the recreational boating market.

What Are The Top Players Operating In The Recreational Boating Market?

Major players in the Recreational Boating include:

• Lowe Boats

• Yamaha Motor Co Ltd.

• Polaris Inc.

• Brunswick Corporation

• Groupe Beneteau

• Malibu Boats

• Ferretti Group

• Sea Ray

• Mastercraft Boat Holdings Inc.

• Azimut Benetti Group

What Are The Key Trends And Market Opportunities In The Recreational Boating Sector?

A major emerging trend in the recreational boating market is the development of new products. Companies are innovating new offerings to bolster the recreational boating sector. The launch of new products allows market players to broaden their product range, attract new clientele, and strengthen their market footprint. For instance, Mercury Marine, a marine propulsion firm based in the US, launched its Joystick Steering for Single-Engine Vessels in February 2024. This joystick steering system stands out as it is specifically engineered for single-engine boats powered by Mercury's Verado outboard engines with power outputs from 250 to 600 horsepower. It includes an uncomplicated, single-touchpoint user interface for throttle, shift, and steering, enabling comfortable one-handed control. This product enhances Mercury's wider range of joystick systems designed for diverse vessel types, including those fitted with sterndrives and multi-outboard configurations.

Comprehensive Segment-Wise Insights Into The Recreational Boating Market

The recreational boatingmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Boat Type: Yachts, Sailboats, Personal Watercrafts, Inflatables, Other Boats

2) By Engine Placement: Outboards, Inboards, Other Engine Placements

3) By Material Type: Aluminum, Fiberglass, Steel, Other Materials

4) By Boat Size: Up to 20 Ft., 21 Ft. to 35 Ft., 36 Ft. to 50 Ft.

5) By Activity Type: Cruising, Water Sports, Fishing

Subsegments:

1) By Yachts: Sailing Yachts, Motor Yachts, Catamarans

2) By Sailboats: Daysailers, Cruisers, Racing Sailboats

3) By Personal Watercrafts: Stand-Up PWC, Sit-Down PWC, Sports PWC

4) By Inflatables: Inflatable Boats, Inflatable Paddleboards, Inflatable Kayaks

5) By Other Boats: Fishing Boats, Pontoon Boats, Cabin Cruisers

Global Recreational Boating Market - Regional Insights

In 2024, North America led as the biggest player in the recreational boating market. The report assesses all key regions involved, including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

