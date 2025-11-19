Video Surveillance Storage Market to Reach USD $70.29 Billion by 2029 at 21.4% CAGR

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s Video Surveillance Storage Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

Get 20% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE20 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors ” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Estimated Industry Size Of Video Surveillance Storage Market?

The market size of video surveillance storage has seen a swift expansion in the recent past. The market, valued at $27.19 billion in 2024, is slated to reach $32.39 billion in 2025, translating to a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19.1%. This growth in the previous period is driven by an increase in surveillance installations, shift towards IP-based systems, the prevalence of high-definition cameras, data retention needs, escalating security issues, and incident management.

Expectations are high for a significant expansion in the video surveillance storage market size over the next few years. The projection is a staggering growth to $70.29 billion by 2029, signifying a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21.4%. This promising augmentation within the forecast period can be attributed to factors such as new players entering the market, increased market competitiveness, advancements in data handling, affordable and scalable solutions and demand that is specific to certain sectors. It is also important to note some major trends within this period, including adoption of edge storage, emphasis on cost-efficiency and return on investment, hybrid storage models, solutions for storage based on cloud technology, and the integration of video analytics.

Download a free sample of the video surveillance storage market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=8278&type=smp

What Are The Major Factors Driving The Video Surveillance Storage Global Market Growth?

The anticipated rise in potential terrorist activities is projected to fuel the expansion of the video surveillance storage market. Such attacks involve deliberate acts of violence, usually instigated by non-state entities or factions, designed to instigate fear, chaos, and political, ideological, or religious coercion. Counterterrorism strategies benefit significantly from video surveillance storage, as it supplies the necessary data for security incident investigations and examinations, including terrorist attacks. For instance, in 2023, the Global Terrorism Index released by the Institute for Economics & Peace, an Australian Think tank, revealed that terrorist attacks in 2022 were more lethal, claiming an average of 1.7 lives per attack, as opposed to 1.3 in 2021. Hence, the surge in terrorist activities stimulates the growth of the video surveillance storage market.

Who Are The Leading Companies In The Video Surveillance Storage Market?

Major players in the Video Surveillance Storage include:

• Dell Technologies Inc.

• Hitachi Ltd.

• Seagate Technology LLC

• Robert Bosch GmbH

• Avigilon Corporation

• Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Co. Ltd.

• Panasonic Corporation

• Pelco Incorporated

• Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

• Axis Communications AB

What Are The Upcoming Trends Of Video Surveillance Storage Market In The Globe?

The focus on technological developments is emerging as a crucial trend in the video surveillance storage industry. Top-tier companies are investing in cloud-based video surveillance storage due to its efficiency and vast storage capacity. This type of storage transfers the recorded video to the cloud, providing endless space for storage. An embedding instance of this occurred in June 2024 when Blackmagic Design, a digital camera firm based in Australia joined forces with US-based tech company, Apple, to create the first URSA Cine Immersive camera. This camera, specifically designed for Apple Immersive Video on the Apple Vision Pro, comes with an integrated 8TB high-performance network storage system. It can record over two hours of Blackmagic RAW in 8K stereoscopic 3D, allowing swift editing from remote locations as the captured media can sync with Blackmagic Cloud and DaVinci Resolve media bins instantly. Additionally, the camera supports the development of small H.264 proxy files for faster cloud uploads, promoting seamless collaborative operations.

What Are The Primary Segments Covered In The Global Video Surveillance Storage Market Report?

The video surveillance storagemarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Products: Storage Area Network (SAN), Network Attached Storage (NAS), Direct Attached Storage (DAS), Video Recorders

2) By Storage Media: Hard Disk Drive (HDD), Solid State Drive (SSD)

3) By Deployment Modes: Cloud, On-premises

4) By Vertical: Banking, Financial Services And Insurance (BFSI), Education

Subsegments:

1) By Storage Area Network (SAN): Fiber Channel SAN, iSCSI SAN

2) By Network Attached Storage (NAS): Single-Bay NAS, Multi-Bay NAS

3) By Direct Attached Storage (DAS): External Hard Drives, Internal Hard Drives

4) By Video Recorders: Digital Video Recorders (DVR), Network Video Recorders (NVR)

View the full video surveillance storage market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/video-surveillance-storage-global-market-report

Which Region Is Forecasted To Grow The Fastest In The Video Surveillance Storage Industry?

In 2024, North America led as the dominant region in the market share for video surveillance storage. The market report for video surveillance storage encompasses regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Video Surveillance Storage Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Surveillance Technology Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/surveillance-technology-global-market-report

Video Surveillance As A Service Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/video-surveillance-as-a-service-global-market-report

Security As A Service Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/security-as-a-service-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.