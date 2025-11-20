Pharmig India 2025 Announced: A Landmark Conference on Pharmaceutical Microbiology

Conference on Pharma Microbiology by Pharma Now

India to host a major microbiology conference bringing global experts, regulators, and QA/QC leaders together on Annex 1, CCS, and contamination control.

India’s pharma sector is at a turning point. Strengthening microbiology and contamination control is no longer optional—it’s essential for global trust and future growth.” — Ravindra Warang, Editor-in-Chief, Pharma Now

MUMBAI, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, November 20, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As India’s pharmaceutical industry undergoes an era of unprecedented scrutiny, Pharma Now, in partnership with Pharmig UK, has officially announced Pharmig India 2025, a two-city conference dedicated to Best Practices in Pharmaceutical Microbiology. The conference will be held on 2nd December 2025 in Ahmedabad and 4th December 2025 in Hyderabad, bringing together global experts, regulators, microbiologists, QA/QC heads, and industry leaders.

A Critical Moment for India’s Pharma Industry

India’s position as the “pharmacy of the world” has come under pressure following a series of high-profile quality incidents. Global concerns over cough syrup–linked tragedies in Gambia and Uzbekistan, a surge in US FDA Form 483 observations, and multiple WHO advisories have raised urgent questions about microbiological control, contamination prevention, and sterility assurance across pharmaceutical manufacturing facilities.

These events have exposed systemic gaps in areas such as:

- Environmental monitoring and trend evaluation

- Cleanroom behaviour and gowning discipline

- Annex 1 alignment and contamination-control strategy (CCS)

- Data integrity in microbiology labs

- Facility and cleanroom design

- Rapid response to contamination investigations

With heightened expectations from international regulators and renewed vigilance from India’s CDSCO and state FDAs, the industry is at a defining crossroads. Pharmaceutical companies are actively seeking deeper scientific guidance, structured learning, and forums that offer practical insights from global experts.

Pharmig India 2025: A Timely, High-Impact Knowledge Platform

Recognizing this urgent need, Pharma Now and Pharmig UK have come together to deliver Pharmig India 2025, designed as India’s most focused and authoritative microbiology knowledge event. Pharmig, with over 30 years of international leadership, brings unmatched credibility and scientific depth, while Pharma Now contributes its extensive digital reach, strong industry engagement, and growing reputation as a trusted knowledge house for the pharmaceutical community.

The pre-launch momentum has already been extraordinary. A recent pre-event webinar featuring Prof. Tim Sandle and Manish Bhatkar received over 650 registrations from microbiologists and QA/QC professionals across the country. The overwhelming response underscores both the industry’s hunger for credible microbiology guidance and the strong community trust in Pharma Now’s educational initiatives.

What the Conference Will Deliver

Pharmig India 2025 aims to equip teams with the clarity, competence, and confidence they need to meet evolving microbiological expectations. The two city editions will feature:

- Keynotes and panel discussions led by global experts in Annex 1, CCS, RMM, and sterility assurance

- Fireside chats with leading microbiology voices

- Regulatory case studies from major global markets

- Hands-on group activities covering gowning, air sampling, media handling, glove integrity testing, and contamination investigations

- Demonstrations from solution providers in cleanroom technologies, EM automation, rapid microbiology, and contamination control

- Networking sessions designed for high-impact engagement with industry thought leaders

Each city will host 160+ curated senior professionals, including Microbiology Heads, QA/QC Directors, Sterility Assurance Leads, Validation Experts, Operations Heads, and global regulatory decision-makers.



Pharma Now: Shaping the Future of Pharmaceutical Knowledge

Pharma Now has rapidly emerged as one of India’s most influential pharma media platforms, reaching over 95,000 professionals through digital publications, events, industry guides, interviews, and multimedia learning content. With a strong editorial vision built on clarity, accuracy, and thought leadership, Pharma Now is redefining how the industry consumes knowledge.

The platform plays a vital role in bridging experts, regulators, and industry practitioners through:

- Weekly pharma news coverage

- In-depth technical guides

- Industry interviews and fireside chats

- Conferences, webinars, and leadership events

The Pharma Now Mobile App — a growing hub for curated learning

By partnering with Pharmig UK, Pharma Now reinforces its commitment to raising the bar for scientific excellence and helping Indian manufacturers navigate the evolving global regulatory landscape.



Registrations & Participation

Delegate registrations for Pharmig India 2025 are now open.

🔗 www.pharmanow.live/pharmig-india-2025



Industry partnerships are also available across limited categories, with strict one-partner-per-category exclusivity to maintain relevance and depth in each solution domain.

About Pharmig

Founded in 1991, Pharmig is a global non-profit supporting advancement in pharmaceutical microbiology through training, guidance, and industry collaboration.

About Pharma Now

Pharma Now is a leading media and knowledge platform focused on pharmaceutical education, insights, and industry storytelling.

