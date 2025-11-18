Minister Blade Nzimande participates in G20 Social Summit., 18 to 20 Nov

The Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation, Prof.Blade Nzimande, will participate in the G20 Social Summit.

South Africa will host the G20 Social Summit from 18 to 20 November 2025 at the Birchwood Hotel and OR Tambo Conference Centre in Ekurhuleni, Gauteng Province.

The G20 Social Summit is designed as an inclusive platform to amplify the voices of civil society, grassroots organisations and communities.

In line with the G20 Presidency theme of Solidarity, Equality, Sustainability, the Social G20 Summit will bring together formal and informal networks, including youth groups, women’s organisations, persons with disabilities, faith-based organisations, community forums, and other grassroots structures to engage directly on global issues that affect daily lives.

The details of the G20 Social Summit are as follows:

Date: 18-20 November 2025

Time: 08:00- 17:00

Venue: Birchwood Hotel, Ekhuruleni, Johannesburg.

