Soybean Meal Market Size Growing at 4.9% CAGR, Set to Reach USD 94.2 Billion By 2031

Nutritional components of products made from soybean meal are essential for optimizing diets and estimating the overall amount of nutrients provided to animals.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global soybean meal industry generated $59.2 billion in 2021, and is anticipated to generate $94.2 billion by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 4.9% from 2022 to 2031.A substantial portion of the soybean meal industry is dedicated to meeting the protein needs of humans, but expanding attention to the quality of animal food products is opening up new market prospects for animal feed. Producers in the aquaculture industry are moving forward with significant investments in the soybean meal ingredient since they are recognized as the leading industry in agriculture. Additionally, the reliance on readily available fishmeal in nature decreases due to the use of soybean meal concentrate in ground feeds, and yield has been maximized in monocultures.Download Sample Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/5304 The factors such as increase in health awareness among consumers, rise in consumption of plant protein and veganism, increase in usage of soybean meal for animal feed, and rise in demand for organic products are driving the growth of global soybean meal market.The best source of additional protein for swine diets is traditionally thought to be soybean meal. In fact, as soybean meal is frequently used as the standard when comparing other protein sources, it is commonly referred to as the "gold standard." Around 63% of all protein sources used in animal diets worldwide come from soybean meal, followed by rapeseed (canola) meal, cottonseed meal, sunflower meal, fish meal, and peanut meal. In contrast, soybean meal makes up over 92% of all oilseed meals fed to livestock and poultry in the USA. This soybean meal is used in poultry feeds around 53% of the time, swine feeds 27%, cattle feeds 14%, and pet foods, fish feeds, and other feeds 6%.Buy This Research Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/soybean-meal-market/purchase-options Since consumers are becoming more aware of the importance of eating a diet high in protein, there are several opportunities in the worldwide soy protein ingredients market right now. Furthermore, soybean meal concentrate is produced as a dietary supplement after the soy is defatted and hulled. When a specific percentage of the non-protein components in raw soybean meal is removed, soy protein concentrate is produced. Lower-end concentrates have a protein content that ranges from 30% to 90%. A wider range of consumers' demand for protein supplements in their meals has also led to an increase in the consumption of soybean meal concentrate powder as a supplement, thanks to regular recommendations by dieticians and doctors.The main factor propelling the global soybean meal market is the rise in demand for food products with high protein content from the animal feed industry. In the years to come, prominent companies in the global market should benefit from soybean meal market opportunities to generate income due to the rising demand for soybean meal used to make protein supplements and feed for livestock.For Purchase Enquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/5304 Asia-Pacific to maintain its dominance by 2031Based on region, Asia-Pacific held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2021, accounting for more than one-third of the global soybean meal market size , and is likely to dominate the market during the forecast period, owing to demand for soybean meal in India is expanding quickly, which has increased the need for protein and continues to drive soy protein consumption. However, Europe is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 5.5% from 2022 to 2031. Owing to an increase in daily intake of plant-based products, particularly plant protein, because of the veganism trend.Leading Market Players:Mahesh Agro Food IndustriesLouis Dreyfus Company B.V.Bunge LimitedMamta Hygiene Products Pvt LtdNordic Soya Ltd.Mukwano Industries Uganda Ltd.Gujarat Ambuja Exports LimitedAdamPolSoyaWudi Deda Agriculture Co. LimitedAgrocorp International Pte LtdShafer Commodities Inc.Denofa AS, Kohinoor Feeds and Fats Ltd.Minnesota Soybean Processors.Granol Indstria Comrcio e Exportao S/ADHN InternationalGauri Agrotech Products Pvt. Ltd.The Scoular CompanyCHS Inc.Kemin Industries, Inc.Similar Reports:Meal kit market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/meal-kit-market Cornmeal Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/cornmeal-market Meal Replacement Drinks Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/meal-replacement-drinks-market-A15983

What Sets Us Apart ? - Allied Market Research

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.