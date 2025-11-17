U.S. Attorney’s Office Charges Over 180 Individuals for Immigration-Related Criminal Conduct in Arizona This Week

PHOENIX, Ariz. – During this week of enforcement operations from November 8, 2025, through November 14, 2025, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Arizona has brought immigration-related criminal charges against 184 defendants. Specifically, the United States filed 107 cases in which aliens illegally re-entered the United States, and the United States also charged 67 aliens for illegally entering the United States. In its ongoing effort to deter unlawful immigration, the United States also filed 9 cases against individuals responsible for smuggling illegal aliens into and within the District of Arizona. Protecting law enforcement officers is a key part of border vigilance, and federal prosecutors also charged one defendant for assaulting a Border Patrol agent.

These cases were referred or supported by federal law enforcement partners, including Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Enforcement and Removal Operations (ICE ERO), ICE Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), U.S. Border Patrol, the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), the U.S. Marshals Service (USMS), and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF).

Recent matters of interest include:

United States v. Martin Diego Ramirez-Granillo: On November 12, 2025, Martin Diego Ramirez-Granillo was charged by complaint with Transportation of an Illegal Alien and Reentry of Removed Alien. Ramirez-Granillo was pulled over by an Arizona Department of Public Safety (DPS) trooper for suspected violations of Arizona law. During the encounter the trooper suspected a human smuggling event and contacted U.S. Border Patrol for assistance. Border Patrol Agents responded to the scene to conduct an immigration inspection. Ramirez-Granillo and the passenger were determined to be citizens of Mexico, illegally present in the United States. Ramirez-Granillo was also determined to have previously been removed from the United States. Case No. 25-06444MJ

United States v. Anthony Shawn Hobbs: On November 13, 2025, Anthony Shawn Hobbs was charged with transportation of illegal aliens for profit. Hobbs was initially seen driving southbound on Interstate 19 as the only occupant of a Toyota Corolla. Shortly after, he was observed driving on State Route 82 with multiple visible occupants in the vehicle and the trunk was open and the lid was flapping. When Border Patrol agents stopped his sedan, he had four illegal aliens in the vehicle. Case No. 25-14313MJ

These cases are part of Operation Take Back America, a nationwide initiative that marshals the full resources of the Department of Justice to repel the invasion of illegal immigration, achieve the total elimination of cartels and transnational criminal organizations (TCOs), and protect our communities from the perpetrators of violent crime. Operation Take Back America streamlines efforts and resources from the Department’s Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces (OCDETFs) and Project Safe Neighborhood (PSN).

A criminal complaint is a formal accusation of criminal conduct. All defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

