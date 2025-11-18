AICA Launches New Website Showcasing AI-Driven Product and Service Data Solutions

AICA New Website Announcement

AICA Data, a global leader in AI-powered product and service data intelligence, is proud to announce the launch of its newly redesigned website

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- AICA Data International Ltd, a global leader in AI-powered product and service data intelligence, is proud to announce the launch of its newly redesigned website: www.aicadata.com The new site offers visitors a more comprehensive look into AICA’s advanced data solutions, including cleansing, enrichment, creation, classification, and comparison, along with industry-specific use cases and detailed service overviews.Empowering Enterprises with Better Data ClarityThe redesigned website provides a streamlined, modern experience for organisations seeking to improve the quality, accuracy, and structure of their product and service data. Visitors can now explore how AICA supports enterprises across industries such as oil & gas, mining, utilities, manufacturing, and retail in achieving clean, standardised, and actionable datasets that drive operational excellence.AICA’s updated platform pages introduce new and upcoming capabilities, including:- Foresight - Advanced predictive insights that support planning, governance, and long-term MRO strategies- SmartCapture - Intelligent product data capture and attribute extraction from PDFs, supplier sheets, images, and structured files- AIClassification (Self Service) - A high-speed, user-controlled classification tool capable of processing products and services into UNSPSC, GS1 GPC, ETIM, and custom taxonomies at scaleThe new site also expands on AICA’s core solutions for data cleansing, enrichment, classification, creation, and comparison, offering greater transparency into workflows, accuracy methods, and domain-specific models.“Our new website reflects the evolution of AICA’s mission, to help organisations turn messy, inconsistent data into actionable intelligence,” said Isak Marais, CEO of AICA Data International Ltd. “We’ve created a platform that not only highlights our capabilities but also serves as a resource for businesses looking to strengthen their data foundations.”Several new features, tools, and partner integrations will be released over the coming months, making the AICA platform even more comprehensive for enterprises seeking to manage large-scale catalogues with confidence.A Central Hub for Product Data IntelligenceThe new website also features an enriched content hub, offering educational resources on data quality, global taxonomies like UNSPSC, GS1 GPC, and ISO, and the latest trends in AI-driven data management.With a modern design, faster navigation, and a stronger focus on usability, the new site is built to give visitors clear insights into how AICA delivers measurable results through automation, domain expertise, and human-in-the-loop quality assurance.About AICA Data International LtdAICA is a Product Data Intelligence Platform (PDIP) specialising in cleansing, enrichment, classification, and comparison of product and service data. Its Agentic AI platform delivers over 90% accuracy on large-scale industrial datasets, helping organisations eliminate duplication, improve visibility, and enhance ERP and procurement performance.For more information, visit their website: https://aicadata.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.