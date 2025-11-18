The Creators Boom in the Gulf: Qoruz Report Maps the Rise Across Categories

How the GCC’s Influencer Landscape Breaks Down

The creator economy in the GCC region is undergoing a transformation. According to new data released by Qoruz, an influencer marketing intelligence platform.

DUBAI , UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, November 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- From Lifestyle to Finance: The Middle East's Creator Economy is Entering a New EraThe creator economy in the GCC region is undergoing a transformation. According to new data released by Qoruz, an influencer marketing intelligence platform , the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries: Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates are now home to about 263K social media influencers as of 2025. That’s a 75% growth in just two years, up from 150K in 2023.Fashion and Entertainment dominate globally, but the GCC market presents a different trajectory. Lifestyle & Travel and Fashion & Beauty are leading the charts here, reflecting both the affluence and cultural emphasis on luxury, aesthetics, and experiential content in the region.Influencer Categories Driving the GrowthLifestyle & Travel continues to dominate the influencer landscape, expanding from 31K creators in 2023 to 58K in 2025, an 87% rise. This growth is powered by creators curating aesthetic narratives around luxury experiences, local getaways, and cultural heritage, especially in the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Qatar.Fashion & Beauty isn’t far behind, climbing 89% over the same period. But beneath these headline numbers lie unexpected surges. Finance & Business influencers grew 62%, as more creators demystify topics like personal finance, startups, and AI for regional audiences.Meanwhile, Health & Fitness influencers have tapped into a post-pandemic wellness mindset, growing 76% since 2023, particularly prominent in urban Saudi and Emirati circles. Arts & Entertainment creators have also seen an 85% rise, reflecting a regional revival of identity, cinema, music, and storytelling formats tailored for platforms like Instagram, TikTok, Snapchat and YouTube Shorts.The Regional Shift: Local Identity Meets Global ContentWhat makes the GCC market unique is its mix of high digital penetration, brand-conscious audiences, and multilingual, multi-ethnic creators. Campaign planning often involves a strategic filter around ethnicity. Whether Arab, Indian, or Western, in order to connect with specific audience bases.For example, UAE-based brands may tap into Indian-origin creators for their South Asian expat audiences, while Saudi campaigns lean heavily on Arab creators who reflect cultural and linguistic authenticity. This diversity gives marketers a nuanced canvas to craft relevant, high-impact campaigns.At the same time, creators in the GCC aren’t just trend followers; they are increasingly becoming trendsetters. Their content blends regional values with global aesthetics, making them ideal partners for international and local brands alike.Today, over 62% of consumers in the GCC are regularly exposed to creator-led content, and more than 35% of shoppers say such content directly influences their purchase decisions. This growing trust in creator narratives highlights the shift from passive viewership to active consumer behavior driven by digital storytelling."In the GCC, creators are not just entertainers, they have become cultural narrators," said Priya Vivek, Co-Founder and Head of Partnerships at Qoruz . "We are seeing a strong shift in how creators express modern Middle Eastern identity. From an Emirati mother showcasing modest fashion to an Indian expat capturing weekend escapes in Oman, their stories go beyond engagement. They reflect aspiration, relatability, and everyday life.""What stands out today is how brands are thinking more deeply about storytelling. Collaborations are no longer just about reach or aesthetics. They are about cultural context, authenticity, and sometimes even ethnicity, to ensure content truly connects with people. Creators who understand their audiences and bring a sense of belonging to their narratives are the ones driving real impact. The lines between creator, media, and brand voice are becoming fluid, and that is exactly where the new wave of influence lies." said, Priya.“What’s emerging in the GCC is a creator economy that’s both strategic and expressive,” said Aditya Gurwara, Co-Founder of Qoruz . “There’s often this perception that influencer marketing in the region is still at an early stage, but that’s far from the truth. The ecosystem here is evolving fast, and creators are becoming an integral part of how brands build meaningful connections with people.”“Parenting and Lifestyle creators, especially, stand out because they make everyday topics more relatable and engaging. Going forward, GCC creators will play a big role in shaping how brands communicate and tell their stories. They’re not just participating in the market anymore; they’re helping define it.” noted, Aditya.The Road Ahead: What’s Next for the GCC Creator Economy?From Riyadh to Dubai, the influencer ecosystem has evolved from early experimentation to a well-structured creator economy. Brands are increasingly moving toward deeper, long-term collaborations instead of campaign-based partnerships, recognizing creators as vital partners in shaping cultural and consumer narratives.The next phase of growth in the GCC will be defined by stronger creator-brand alignment, diversified content formats, and more localized storytelling that resonates with audiences across cultures. The creator economy here is no longer about trends, it’s about building sustained influence that reflects the region’s identity, aspirations, and voice on the global stage.

